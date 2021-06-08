Elizabeth City police are investigating after a motorist reported being hit by gunfire as he drove along Roanoke Avenue Monday evening.
Police say they were notified about 8:16 p.m. that someone had shown up at the emergency room at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back.
Isaiah Matthew Zimmerman, 20, of the 100 block of Mackey Drive, told police he was driving near the Han-Dee Hugo convenience store on Roanoke Avenue when he heard a gunshot and felt something hit him in the back.
Zimmerman drove himself to Sentara Albemarle and was treated for the gunshot to his back, police said. A spokeswoman for Sentara Albemarle said Zimmerman was transferred to another Sentara facility for treatment and then released.
Police radio traffic prior to Zimmerman showing up at the hospital indicated reports of gunfire in the Roanoke Avenue area.
Police said Zimmerman's shooting is under investigation. They asked anyone with any information about the incident to call the department at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 355-5555. All information provided will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.