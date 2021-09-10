Elizabeth City police are investigating a late-night shooting incident that damaged several windows in an unoccupied school building.
Police said in a press release Friday that multiple gunshots were reported at the intersection of North Road and Pearl streets about 11:22 p.m. Thursday. Officers canvassed the area after arriving but found no evidence of the shooting, Patrol Sgt. Eddie Rodriguez said.
The next morning, however, officials at Sheep-Harney Elementary notified police that several windows in the school at 200 West Elizabeth Street had been damaged.
Rodriguez said officers found three windows at the school had been damaged by gunfire. They also discovered bullet fragments on the building's second floor, he said.
The school building wasn't occupied at the time of the shooting, Rodriguez said.
According to police, the shooting incident caused approximately $1,500 in damage. A school spokeswoman said Friday the three damaged windows will have to be repaired or replaced.
Police don't have any suspects in the incident but are asking the public's help solving the crime. They're urging anyone with information about the shooting incident to call the police department at (252) 621-7109 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.