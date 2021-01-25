Elizabeth City police were investigating an armed robbery and stabbing that occurred at a local business on Friday.
According to police scanner reports, the robbery occurred at Nite Dreams, at 105 Byron Court, shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday. A police report does not state whether the robbery happened inside or outside the store.
At the scene, Elizabeth City police discovered a male who had been stabbed in the hand. Police also learned that the suspect had fled on foot and was last seen running toward nearby Roanoke Avenue wearing a black mask, gray sweatshirt and pants and tennis shoes.
Radio reports indicate witnesses described the suspect as a male in his mid-20s to early 30s. Soon after another police officer reported having stopped a male who fit that description at Roanoke and Celeste Street.
The officer was told that according to witnesses the suspect should have one muddy shoe. “10-4, he does,” the officer responded.
The officer detained the suspect and the patient was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Police did not respond to an email or phone message seeking details about the incident.