Local law enforcement blocked off most of downtown Elizabeth City Tuesday afternoon in response to what one source described as a “credible threat” of someone wanting to engage in violence.
The large police presence was reportedly in response to a Facebook post that expressed disappointment that a local protest of Minnesota resident George Floyd’s death at the hand of Minneapolis police on Monday night was conducted peacefully.
According to city police, no injuries, arrests or property damage was reported during the two-hour protest held in a field off Corsair Circle. About 300 people attended the protest.
The protest was praised by organizer Angela Spain, as well as law enforcement officials for how peacefully participants gathered to voice their frustrations and concerns.
After receiving the credible threat critical of Monday’s event, police started blocking off streets in the downtown area around 2:30 p.m. A large stretch of East Colonial Street was blocked, as well as most side streets that intersect the downtown area.
The county courthouse, public safety building and county tax office were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.
Assisting Elizabeth City police in the effort were officers from the Hertford Police Department, deputies with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Police were still present downtown heading into the evening. Around 5 p.m., Water Street was reopened to traffic.
Tuesday’s lockdown of the downtown had no connection to a protest by eight people at Waterfront Park Tuesday at noon.
One of those protesters was Elizabeth City resident Kwama Malakia.
“I’m out here because there has to be some kind of sustainable change,” he said, calling for sweeping police reform and accountability measures in the wake of Floyd’s death.
To accommodate the Waterfront Park protest, Camden County deputies provided security and blocked Water Street at Riverside Avenue and Ehringhaus Street. The group later left the park and walked to Ehringhaus Street under a police escort.
A drone, presumably one often deployed by the Elizabeth City Police Department, was seen high overhead monitoring the protesters.