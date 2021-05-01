A protest in Elizabeth City Saturday over the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. is apparently over.
A post on the Elizabeth City Police Department's Facebook page indicates roads are now back open following a protest on Ehringhaus Street earlier this afternoon.
A post on the police department's Facebook page at 12:40 p.m. Saturday warned residents that a protest was planned on one of the city's main thoroughfares.
"Please expect delays as traffic may be redirected around citizens exercising their constitutional right to a peaceful protest," the post reads. "Expect delays and road closures on Ehringhaus Street as traffic is redirected."
It was not clear how long the protest on Ehringhaus Street lasted or whether it extended beyond Ehringhaus. The police department's Facebook page did not indicate it did.
As of Friday, leaders of protests in the city are required to get an approved permit from City Manager Montre Freeman detailing the time of their protest, where it will take place and an estimate of how many people will be participating. None of those details about the Ehringhaus protest were immediately available.
Freeman said earlier that he approved a permit for a protest for today but didn't immediately recall the details. Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe Jr. could not immediately be reached.