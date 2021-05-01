For a second time on Saturday, protesters took to the streets of Elizabeth City to protest Pasquotank County deputies' fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.
A post on the Elizabeth City Police Department's Facebook page at 10:30 p.m. advised residents to expect delays and road closures in the downtown area as traffic was redirected.
An earlier post on the department's Facebook page warned motorists about road closures in the Road Street area.
The department's post don't say how long the protest is scheduled to last or if the protest will extend to other areas. However, all protests must end by midnight, which as of Friday became the city's new curfew time.
It was not clear how long the protest on Ehringhaus Street lasted or whether it extended beyond Ehringhaus. The police department's Facebook page did not indicate it did.
As of Friday, leaders of protests in the city are required to get an approved permit from City Manager Montre Freeman detailing the time of their protest, where it will take place and an estimate of how many people will be participating. None of those details about the Ehringhaus protest were immediately available.
Freeman said earlier on Saturday that he approved a permit for a protest for today but didn't immediately recall the details. Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe Jr. could not immediately be reached.
Protests of Brown's fatal shooting started April 21, hours after Brown was shot by deputies who were serving arrest and search warrants at his residence. Sheriff Tommy Wooten said afterward that seven deputies involved in Brown's fatal shooting were put on administrative leave.
On Thursday, he said four of those deputies have been returned to active duty because they did not fire their weapons at Brown. Three others who did fire their weapons at Brown remain on administrative leave. Wooten identified the three deputies as Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Sheriff 2 Robert Morgan and Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and four outside sheriff's agencies are investigating Brown's fatal shooting by deputies.