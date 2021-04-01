EDENTON — Law enforcement authorities are seeking a man they say dropped a shooting victim off at Vidant Chowan Hospital earlier this week.
Edenton police say an Elizabeth City man was shot in the back on Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
They said another man, believed to be from Elizabeth City, dropped off the wounded man at the Edenton hospital and then drove off.
A police bulletin issued later described the man who drove away as black and wearing his hair in a dreadlock style. The bulletin said the man was driving a gray-colored SUV and was believed to be headed in the direction of Elizabeth City.
Police said the description of the man and the vehicle was based on witness testimony.
No other details about the incident were available Thursday.