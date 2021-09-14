Elizabeth City police are seeking two city men who they say fired both a high-powered rifle and a handgun in the city's downtown more than a week ago, breaking glass in several buildings and damaging city property.
Arrest warrants have been obtained for Tavori Ditron Lindsey and Amos D. Parker, charging them with a host offenses connected to the Sunday, Sept. 5 shooting incident in the area of McMorrine Street and Colonial Avenue.
Police said Tuesday no injuries were reported in the incident, which a police report indicates happened about 5:06 p.m.
According to arrest warrants, Lindsey, 34, of the 200 block of Lafayette Avenue, is charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, going armed to the terror of people, four counts of injury to real property and possession of a weapon while a felon.
Parker, also 34, of the 100 block of Pritchard Street, is also charged with discharging a firearm in the city, going armed to the terror of people, two counts of injury to real property, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to warrants, Lindsey was charged with "going armed to the terror of the people" because he was observed "carrying an AR-15 rifle openly and firing the weapon in the presence of multiple people" near McMorrine and Colonial Avenue.
Parker faces a similar charge for carrying a .45-caliber handgun and "openly and firing the weapon in the presence of multiple people" in the same area.
Gunshots fired from both the AR-15 and the .45-caliber handgun damaged property and broke glass at multiple businesses, the warrants state. Among the damages reported was the plate glass on the front of the New and Used Shoppe at 114 McMorrine Street; plate glass on the front of a building at 109 McMorrine Street; the plate glass at the front of 111 McMorrine Street owned by West Financial Services; and a power pole and electrical wiring owned by the city.
Warrants accuse Lindsey of damaging property at all four sites; Parker is only charged with damaging the plate glass at West Financial Services and the city utilities.
The police incident report estimated the total damages at $4,000. It also indicates police recovered 24 shell casings from the area.
Both Lindsey and Parker are charged with possession of a firearm by felon because they each have previous felony convictions.
Lindsey, whom police said fired the AR-15 rifle, pleaded guilty in Pasquotank Superior Court to second-degree kidnapping, a felony, on Aug. 18, 2003 and was sentenced to serve between 20 and 33 months in prison.
Parker pleaded guilty to felony common law robbery in Pasquotank Superior Court on July 29, 2003 and was sentenced to serve 13 to 16 months in prison.