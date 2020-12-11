Local law enforcement officers arrested a local man earlier this week after finding him with more than 5 pounds of heroin.
Joseph Antonio Baker, 35, whose last known address was the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was taken into custody by Elizabeth City police officers with the assistance of Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies, a city police press release states.
According to the release, officers seized about 2.4 kilograms of heroin from Baker. That's about 8,600 individual doses of the illegal drug and valued on the street at $86,000.
In addition, officers seized $31,797 in cash from Baker.
Baker was charged with trafficking of a schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance.
Baker was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500,000 secured bond. He was scheduled to make a first appearance in Pasquotank District Court on Thursday.