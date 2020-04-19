Gov. Roy Cooper should end his stay-at-home order for North Carolina only after health experts agree it’s safe.
That’s according to 73 percent of the readers who responded to a poll at The Daily Advance’s website.
Other poll participants agreed the governor should end his order before or on April 29, the date the order is set to expire.
The poll asked readers, “When should Gov. Roy Cooper end his stay-at-home order for North Carolina?”
Readers were provided the following three responses.
- On April 29, when it’s set to expire.
- Before April 29. Our state’s economy can’t continue to be shut down like it is.
- When health experts say it’s safe to. COVID-19 cases and deaths in our state are still increasing.
The poll was posted from 11:30 a.m. Sunday to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and garnered a total of 266 votes. Of those, 195 votes, or 73 percent, favored the governor ending his order when health experts deem it’s safe to.
Another 44 votes, or 17 percent, favored ending the order on April 29. The remaining 27 votes, or 10 percent, sided with ending the order before April 29.
The poll also attracted reader comments after a web link was posted at The Daily Advance’s Facebook page. While most of the comments supported keeping the order in place till health experts say it’s safe to lift, others were in disagreement.
“May 15,” one comment simply states.
“Target date should be May 1 to return back to normal,” states another.
“Why May 1st?” another reader asks. “Target date should be when there’s a confirmed course of treatment, vaccine or cure. This wasn’t a practice drill. The virus is just as dangerous now as it will be on the first. The only reason why we are seeing death tolls drop is because everyone is dying off or actually listening to the ordinance.”
Another reader questioned Cooper’s legal authority to implement the stay-at-home order.
“Trying to find in our Constitution where it says this was a lawful mandate from the start,” the reader says. “If anyone can find it, please let me know.”
One reader referenced Cooper’s order on April 9 calling for increased social distancing measures at retail stores that remain open. The order directs stores to limit the number of customers inside at any given time to 5 per 1,000 square feet of retail space, or basically 20 percent of the store’s total occupancy limits.
Some area stores began implementing such rules before the order went into effect.
“Hopefully when the limited number of customers goes in to effect today, Elizabeth City will see a change in Walmart, Lowes, etc.” the reader commented. “They already started it over a week ago at the beach, and it’s actually nice; the stores aren’t so crowded and you can check out much faster.”
Other readers were adamant in their support of the governor’s order remaining in place till health experts say it’s safe to lift.
“Not before people understand what it means to stay home and practice social distancing,” one reader states. “These are unprecedented times and the virus isn’t going to go away on its own.”
“It continues to spread,” states another comment. “It will not stop unless we are on a complete lock down.”
“Not yet. Folks aren’t staying in now,” another reader states. “It’s like they’re on holiday.”