Even as Confederate monuments continue to be removed from public spaces across North Carolina, a new Elon University survey shows most North Carolinans support leaving them where they are.
The survey, conducted of nearly 1,400 state residents between March 30 and April 2, found that 58 percent say Confederate monuments should remain in public spaces while 42 percent say they should be removed.
Jason Husser, associate professor of political science as well director of the Elon Poll, said the poll repeated many of the questions it asked in November 2019 on the topic of Confederate monuments to see if recent events, such as the death last year of George Floyd and the removal of monuments from some locations, had caused a major shift in what North Carolinians think.
“We found only a modest shift in North Carolinians' attitudes,” Husser said. “Those in favor of removing monuments from public spaces increased from 35 percent to 42 percent.”
The issue has relevance in Pasquotank County where commissioners agreed last July to remove the Confederate monument from the courthouse green. The county is currently negotiating the monument's removal to a privately-owned site in the Nixonton area.
The Elon survey found the killing of Floyd and other events in 2020 made about one-third of residents more in favor or removing monuments, while about one-sixth of respondents are now less favorable toward removal, Husser said.
Opinions on the monuments were split along political party lines as well as along racial and ethnic lines.
According to the survey 84 percent of Republicans support the monuments remaining where they are compared to 33 percent of Democrats and 66 percent of members of neither party.
Seventy percent of non-Hispanic whites believe the monuments should remain on public land compared to 25 percent of Blacks and 51 percent of members of other racial groups.
Younger residents and those with a college degree are more likely to say the monuments should be removed, while those who are older and have less than a bachelor’s degree are more likely to say they should remain.
Residents ages 18 to 34 (53 percent) are the most likely to say the monuments should be removed while residents 65 years old or older (37 percent) are the most likely to say the monuments should remain.
Nearly 40 percent — 39.4 percent — said they believe taking the monuments down will “mostly hurt” race relations, while 28.4 percent said it would “mostly help” race relations and 32.2 percent said it “does not make much of a difference.”
Sixty-four percent said adding plaques that offer historical context to a monument was a good idea. Sixty-three percent said a good idea is moving the monuments and statues to history museums.
More than half of respondents — 52 percent — said that Floyd’s death and other events in 2020 made no difference in their opinions on the subject. Thirty-two percent say they are more in favor of removing the monuments because of last year’s events and 17 percent say they are less in favor.
Blacks, Democrats, younger residents, urban residents and those with a college education were more likely to say that last year’s events made them more in favor of removal.
Whites, Republicans, residents older than 65, rural residents and those with less than a bachelor’s degree were the least likely to say they were more in favor.