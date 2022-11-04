Polls open for Tuesday's General Election in North Carolina at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. The following are polling sites in the five-county area for the election:
Camden
Courthouse Precinct — Camden County Public Library, 118 N.C. Highway 343 North
Shiloh Precinct — South Camden Fire Department #11, 1061 N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh
South Mills Precinct — South Mills Ruritan Building, 400 Main Street, South Mills
Chowan
East Edenton — Old National Guard Armory, 702 N. Broad St., Edenton
West Edenton — Agricultural Center, 730 N. Granville St., Edenton
Rocky Hock — Rocky Hock Rescue Squad Building, 1414 Rocky Hock Road, Edenton
Center Hill — Northern Chowan Community Center, 2869 Virginia Road, Tyner
Wardville — Faith Fellowship Baptist Church, 3500 Virginia Road, Tyner
Yeopin — National Guard Armory, 739 Soundside Road, Edenton
Currituck
Moyock — Moyock Elementary School, 255 Shingle Landing Road, Moyock
Gibbs Woods — Richardson Community Building, 352 E. Gibbs Road, Knotts Island
Knotts Island — Knotts Island Community Center/Ruritan Building, 126 Brumley Road, Knotts Island
Carova Beach — Carova Beach Fire Station, 2169 Ocean Pearl Road, Corolla
Indian Ridge — Shawboro Elementary School, 370 Shawboro Road, Shawboro
Courthouse — J.P. Knapp Early College, 2966 Caratoke Highway, Currituck
Church’s Island — Waterlily Fire Station, 424 Waterlily Road, Coinjock
Coinjock — Currituck County Library, 4261 Caratoke Highway, Barco
Whalehead — Corolla Library, 1123 Ocean Trail, Corolla
Poplar Branch — Griggs Elementary School, 261 Poplar Branch Road, Poplar Branch
Powells Point — Powells Point Christian Church, 197 Church Road, Harbinger
Pasquotank
North — Knobbs Creek Recreation Center, 200 E. Ward St., Elizabeth City
South — Kermit E. White Center, 1704 Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City
East — River Road Middle School, 1701 River Road, Elizabeth City
West — Pasquotank Elementary School, 1407 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City
Mt. Hermon — Mt. Hermon Evangelical Methodist Church, 820 Old Okisko Road, Elizabeth City
Newland — Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church, 1308 Schoolhouse Road, Elizabeth City
Nixonton — Weeksville Lions Club, 2760 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City
Providence — Pasquotank County High School, 1064 Northside Road, Elizabeth City
Salem — Weeksville School, 1170 Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City
Perquimans
Belvidere — Belvidere Ruritan Community Building, 1504 Belvidere Road
New Hope — Durants Neck Ruritan Building, 2151 New Hope Road, Hertford
East Hertford — Perquimans Courthouse, 128 N. Church St., Hertford
Bethel — Bethel Ruritan Community Building — 392 Snug Harbor Road, Hertford
West Hertford — Perquimans DSS Building, 103 Charles St., Hertford
Nicanor — Up River Friends Church, 523 Up River Road, Belvidere
Parkville — Winfall Ruritan Community Building, 201 Catherine St., Hertford.