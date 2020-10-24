While holding nuanced, differing viewpoints on the moral dimension of same-sex relationships, two lay leaders in the local Catholic Church and an organizer of the local Pridefest celebration find Pope Francis’ recent support for civil unions to be a positive development.
Frank Elfring, a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Elizabeth City, said the pope’s statement in a media interview reflects a commitment to mercy, hospitality and equitable treatment for all people.
He pointed out that civil unions are distinct from marriage and that the pope has not endorsed marriage for same-sex couples.
Elfring also noted this is not what is known as an ex cathedra pronouncement, which would constitute infallible teaching for the Catholic Church.
“This is guidance,” he said. “This is his (Francis’) direction. He wants a more inclusive Church. He can’t stand people always being left on the outside.”
Elfring said the statement by Pope Francis did not surprise him given the pontiff’s clear commitment to social justice.
“Not with this pope,” Elfring said when asked whether the statement had surprised him. “It didn’t surprise me. But I thought it was pretty courageous, what he said.”
Elfring said a statement by the pope, even when not an official pronouncement, is still a weighty matter for Catholics.
“If you’re Catholic you say that the pope is the leader of the Church, the direct descendant of Peter,” Elfring said, referring to Peter, an Apostle of Jesus who was a leader in the earliest Christian Church. “If I’m going to be a Catholic, if this is the line (Pope Francis) is going to lead to, I have to say, ‘OK.’”
Doug Gardner, also a member at Holy Family, called the pope’s statement about same-sex civil unions “a positive development.”
The papal comment will come as a relief to many Catholics — especially parents of children who are gay or lesbian — but also will be a problem for some more traditional Catholics, Gardner said.
Gardner noted that because the pope made the statement in a media interview and not in an encyclical or while preaching at the altar, it does not amount to a change in official Catholic policy.
“But he is making a strong statement for million-plus Catholics worldwide about the treatment of homosexual people,” Gardner said. “He’s saying there should be mercy.”
Pope Francis consistently emphasizes the element in Catholic teaching of being a welcoming community, Gardner said.
“This does break some new ground,” Gardner said. “It’s not surprising for him because I think his whole track has been to show mercy to people.”
Catherine Cuningham, chair of NENC Pridefest, also welcomed the pope’s statement on same-sex civil unions. She said she is not Catholic but was raised with a conservative religious background.
“I think it’s a very important step in an encouraging direction,” said Cuningham. “Historically, much of the oppression faced by the LGBTQ-plus community has come from people of faith, and the pope has immeasurable influence on a large portion of that community worldwide.”
Cuningham, who identifies as bisexual, said the pope’s support is an indication that the faith community is slowly reconsidering its views.
“His statement of support for civil unions is a sign that the faith community is slowly changing its stance on equality,” she said. “I hope very much that he continues and increases his support and the support of the Catholic Church for LGBTQ-plus people and their rights to equality and marriage. I’m glad that he appears to be moving things in that direction.”