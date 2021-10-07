Port Discover is asking the public for funding support as it seeks to sustain its children’s learning programs for the coming year.
Dubbed “22K by 2022”, the center’s new fundraising campaign aims to raise $22,000 by the start of next year. The money will be used to help pay for programs hosted by the children’s science learning center in Elizabeth City.
Port Discover is a nonprofit that relies on fundraisers, donations and learning programs to generate much of its funding. Like many area nonprofits, the agency suffered a budget shortfall in the last year because of COVID-19. The science center closed temporarily until state-imposed restrictions on indoor gatherings were lifted to allow businesses to reopen to a limited number of guests.
The science center is now back open at normal capacity and is under the direction of new executive director, Theresa Armendarez. She replaced longtime center director Duffy Danish, who moved away from the area over the summer.
The new director said because of the pandemic, the science center was unable to organize field trips and summer camps for children. The center’s volunteers were unable to attend local schools to conduct outreach programs, and Port Discover could not conduct in-person fundraisers.
“All of that combines to affect the budget,” Armendarez said.
Also adding to the center’s budget woes is the fact the N.C. General Assembly hasn’t adopted a state budget yet.
The new budget includes $75,000 for Port Discover to use over the next two years, Armendarez said. The money is being awarded by the N.C. Science Museum.
State lawmakers are two months behind their usual July 1 deadline for approving the state’s biennial budget. According to The Associated Press, final budget negotiations between key legislators and Gov. Roy Cooper are expected to begin soon.
Port Discover experienced a sudden budget-draining cost this summer when the center’s heating and air conditioning system broke and needed to be replaced.
“That was an unexpected cost,” said Armendarez.
The HVAC system was replaced in September.
One program Port Discover hosts is Saturday STEAM, an acronym for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Children can take part in various STEAM-related projects.
This Saturday’s STEAM projects will include making a pumpkin candy corn launcher and ice cream cone bird feeders. Saturday STEAM is held from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Port Discover also plans to participate in Elizabeth City’s first-ever Music on the Green Fall Music Festival. The festival will be held a block from Port Discover on the green at Mariners’ Wharf Park. The festival begins Friday evening and concludes Sunday.
On Saturday, Port Discover will feature local singer Moriah Cruz, who will perform for the children. That begins at 2 p.m. at the center, which is located downtown at 611 E. Main Street.
Port Discover is operating under new hours. The center is open from 9 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $5 for children ages 1-17. Admission covers the cost of materials and supplies used for children’s projects, Armendarez said.
There are several ways to donate to Port Discover. Residents can drop off a hand-written check at Port Discover or become members. Membership levels range between $81 to $500.
Residents can also visit www.portdiscover.org/donate to give online. Donations also can be made at Port Discover’s gofundme page at gofundme.com. At the home page, search Port Discover’s 22K by ’22.
Find Port Discover on Facebook by searching Port Discover.
The science center can be reached by phone at 252-338-6117.