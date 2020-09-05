A portion of a building roof at Mid-Atlantic Christian University collapsed Saturday while workers were replacing roofing tiles, Elizabeth City's fire chief said.
No injuries were reported in the incident, Chief Chris Carver said.
According to Carver, roofers were replacing roofing tiles when a portion of the roof collapsed around 11:15 a.m. None of the workers were hurt and the portion of the building was unoccupied at the time.
The building, known as Heritage Hall, was built in the 1960s in three phases and houses the campus cafeteria, classrooms, counseling center and some faculty offices.
MACU President John Maurice, who was at the scene of the roof collapse Saturday, said that despite the substantial property damage he was relieved no one was injured.
"In the grand scheme of things this is a good day," he said.
Maurice said MACU staff had noticed leaks in the building and had scheduled the roof repair work as part of the campus's ongoing maintenance plan.
Insurance company representatives and a structural engineer are expected to visit the MACU campus next week to determine if and when any of the building can be repaired, he said.
Maurice said it appears to him that a central section of the building might be a total loss but that the ends of the building might be salvageable. He stressed, however, that those determinations will be made by the insurance company in consultation with experts.
Until the assessment is completed there is no timetable for getting the building back up and running, he said.
"We can't get in the building at all," Maurice said, noting the food stored in the cafeteria is lost.
Maurice and other MACU administrators were meeting Saturday afternoon to develop a plan for meeting student needs on Monday, including classes and meals.
"We're still working on that," Maurice said.
Maurice said MACU officials had already spoken to College of The Albemarle President Jack Bagwell, who had agreed to let MACU use available space at COA.
"He offered to work with us any way that we need," Maurice said.
Longer-term plans will be developed once the immediate plan is in place, he said.