Retired Superior Court Judge James Carlton “JC” Cole poses with (l-r) his daughter Monique Gary, granddaughter Chelsea Gary, and his wife Janice in front of the new portrait of the former judge during its unveiling in the Perquimans County Courthouse in Hertford Thursday.
HERTFORD — Well-wishers packed the courtroom in the Perquimans County Courthouse Annex last week for the unveiling of the official portrait of retired Judge James Carlton “JC” Cole.
Cole retired from the Superior Court bench in March 2021. He had been a Superior Court Judge since 2009, and before that had been a District Court Judge since 1994.
Judge Cy Grant, the senior resident Superior Court judge in the 6th District, said in remarks at the Thursday unveiling ceremony that Cole was dedicated to giving back to the community. Grant said people from the area always spoke highly of Cole’s wisdom and fairness in the courtroom.
Grant said he once heard from a man that Cole had saved his life. When he asked how he had done that, the man replied that Cole had sentenced him to prison.
The man explained, according to Grant, that going to prison had interrupted the life of crime and violence that he had been pursuing.
“He credited Judge Cole for having helped turn around his life,” Grant said.
Cole was always willing to help and serve other people, Grant said.
“Today we are honoring one of the finest individuals I have ever had the pleasure of knowing and working with,” Grant said.
Attorney Pitt Godwin of Gates County said he and Cole had been friends since 1988, when both were young attorneys.
Godwin said some of Cole’s best service was as a judge in juvenile court.
“Judge Cole had a great love for young people,” Godwin said. “He would try to turn them around.”
Godwin said Cole also ran a strict courtroom.
Brenda Lassiter, director of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, said she worked closely with Cole on issues affecting young people, including developing systems for helping students plagued by frequent absences from school.
“Judge Cole was always there to lend a helping hand to me,” Lassiter said.
She said she saw him change the lives of many young people.
Lassiter said Cole also worked diligently on improving school safety and was a wonderful mentor for male students.
Cole told the packed courtroom that it was humbling to stand before them.
It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure every child grows up in a safe, secure and loving environment, he said.
Cole thanked those who spoke at the ceremony. He also thanked his wife, Janice Cole, who is currently town manager in Hertford, for her love and support.
“We have been shown so much love, both of us,” Cole said.
He thanked those who attended.
“I just love you guys,” Cole said. “There’s no ifs, and or buts about it.”
Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White opened the special session of court at which the portrait of Cole by Jim Trotman was unveiled. Attorney Keith Teague presided at the ceremony.
The invocation was offered by the Rev. Fondella Leigh and the benediction by the Rev. Alvin Boone.