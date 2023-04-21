History for Lunch-Karl

Colleen Karl, with the Chowan-Edenton Environmental Group, speaks at the Museum of the Albemarle History for Lunch program in Elizabeth City Wednesday. Karl said the Albemarle has a high rate of neurological disorders and that research needs to be done to see if there is a correlation between toxins from algae blooms and diseases like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

A new study will look at whether the large incidence of people in the Albemarle diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, is linked to toxins emitted from algae blooms in area waterways.

Colleen Karl, with the Chowan-Edenton Environmental Group, told the Museum of the Albemarle History for Lunch program Wednesday that the Albemarle has a high rate of neurological disorders. She said that research needs to be done to see if there is a correlation between toxins from algae blooms and diseases like ALS.