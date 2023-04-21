Colleen Karl, with the Chowan-Edenton Environmental Group, speaks at the Museum of the Albemarle History for Lunch program in Elizabeth City Wednesday. Karl said the Albemarle has a high rate of neurological disorders and that research needs to be done to see if there is a correlation between toxins from algae blooms and diseases like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
A new study will look at whether the large incidence of people in the Albemarle diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, is linked to toxins emitted from algae blooms in area waterways.
Colleen Karl, with the Chowan-Edenton Environmental Group, told the Museum of the Albemarle History for Lunch program Wednesday that the Albemarle has a high rate of neurological disorders. She said that research needs to be done to see if there is a correlation between toxins from algae blooms and diseases like ALS.
“From what I have read, I know there is a fair amount of concern all over about any of the neurological disorders, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, ALS and the toxins that are given off in these events,” Karl said. “It’s a well-known fact that some of the Ivy League schools have been tackling those research questions for a while.’’
CEEG has placed what are called “purple air sensors” around the region to collect data on potential toxins from algae blooms. Karl said there were not a lot of algae blooms last summer and that is important data needed for a study baseline.
“These are potential toxins and they can do a lot of damage over time,” Karl said. “We don’t know the specifics about that but in time we will. We don’t any have good research here that I know of. But I think it is time for that.’’
Two History for Lunch participants also believe that there could be a link between ALS and toxins from algae blooms.
Hertford resident Tommy Harrell is with the Jim “Catfish” Hunter ALS Foundation and became interested in the disease after the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductee died of the disease in Hertford in 1999.
“Jimmy Hunter was my next-door neighbor and I have tracked every case of ALS that I could find in the Albemarle region since Jimmy passed away,” Harrell said.
Harrell said his research has identified 55 people who have been diagnosed with ALS since 1999, and that at one period in time, around 20 people in the Albemarle had ALS. He said that information was given to a neurologist who said he was “shocked” at the number of cases in the region.
There is no cure for ALS and for a majority of patients there is no known cause.
“The normal incidence is two to four (ALS cases) per 100,000 people,” Harrell said. “There are only 100,000 people living in this whole area. With (Director) Ashley Stoops at Albemarle Regional Heath Services, we are trying to set up a research program and get funding to see if there are ties to ALS and solid bacteria from blue-green algae.’’
Lisa Satterwhite, an assistant research professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Duke University, watched Karl’s presentation remotely and said that the first grant has been awarded to study the issue.
“We did look at ALS deaths over 20 years and there is a definite, very high prevalence in the Albemarle Sound region,” Satterwhite said. “We are ready to purchase some air sensors and do some water sampling. It would be helpful to identify some problem areas.”
“Lisa, you and I need to chat on the phone,” Karl quickly responded. “We see the blooms in the Albemarle area, especially up on the Chowan River and I know some on the Pasquotank (River), too, and we have some equipment here that can get some good water quality samples and send them out to a lab.’’
CEEG has placed more than 20 purple air sensors capable of detecting airborne algae toxins, along with other hazards, around the Albemarle. Karl said the organization hopes to purchase an additional eight to 10 of the devices. The cost for each sensor is around $260. There is currently a sensor at the museum and another along the Pasquotank River in Camden.
“Those will be distributed around this area as well,” Karl said.