Friday morning’s 92-degree heat didn’t give vendors much of break as they shuffled left and right setting up for this year’s N.C. Potato Festival in Elizabeth City.
But the temperature was a good sign that street festival season in northeastern North Carolina is back. Vendors on hand for the first N.C. Potato Festival since 2019 said they were happy to see the event return.
Rachel McLemore, an 18-year-old local resident, moved from corner to corner of the tent she was helping set up, installing screws with an electric screwdriver to ensure the tent remained secured to its wooden base.
The McLemores are members of New Life Assembly of God in Elizabeth City and plan to collaborate with area congregations to operate a prayer tent during this weekend’s festival. No products will be sold or food served — but festival-goers are welcome to stop in and relay their prayer requests.
Rachel’s mother, Kim McLemore said they have operated a tent at the Potato Festival in the past. She was hoping to see a number of visitors stop in at the tent over the weekend.
“I want to see revival in this city again,” McLemore said. “There have been shootings and a lot of people are hurting, they need healing.”
Just a few steps away, Waled Jaafari, 19, was preparing the grills for his family’s vendor business where onions, peppers, Italian and Polish sausages would soon be simmering.
Jaafari’s family operates Tropical Island Concessions at street festivals in North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, West Virginia and Kentucky. Jaafari, who’s helped with the family business the past five years, said he hopes to one day become an audio engineer.
He also hopes to see his parents retire early after working so many public events.
“The fifteen-hour shifts, you work when you set up, then serve food all day, clean afterward has built my work ethic,” Jaafari said. “I’m not afraid of putting in long hours, not afraid of making the sacrifices and even working under the tent even when it’s hot, not the best conditions.”
“When you have a purpose behind your work — the desire to be my own boss — it’s not so bad,” he said. “I know they (customers) will be coming for the Philly cheese steaks with with fries, the fresh lemonade and the sausages so we are getting ready now.”
Michelle Marianetti and her husband returned to this year’s Potato Festival with a colorful selection of small purses, beach bags, school back packs and decorated with sunflowers, sea turtles, adorable roosters.
Marianetti’s husband has been selling merchandise at festivals for years; she started accompanying him in 2015.
“I’m glad to return because I like meeting different people and seeing so many different little towns when we travel,” said Marianetti, a retired teacher. “There were a few places during 2020 that still had some outdoor events in Indiana, Texas and Florida but there will be more this year.
“There were so many vendors who didn’t make it back; they went out of business,” she continued. “Now that more festivals are open again, we’ll try to give them as much as we can our our duffle bags and back packs.”
Michelle Clark, coordinator of street vendors for the Potato Festival, said vendors have been strategically placed along Water Street so attendees can find their favorite foods between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Clark said it has been a relief to see the return of vendors who have participated in the festival since its early days as a one-day event.
Festival organizers said they also were thrilled to welcome new vendors this year. They see that as a sign that the Potato Festival is a popular stop for vendors.
Clark and her husband, Jeff, another Potato Festival coordinator, have experienced working at other festivals in North Carolina like the Azalea Festival in Wilmington. While visiting a Florida Disney park, they noticed attendees carrying smoked turkey legs.
Clark said she mentioned it to John Peterson of D and J Concessions and soon Potato Festival-goers were carrying smoked turkey legs as well. D and J Concessions planned to return this year with lots of the sizzling, steaming crowd favorites. The vendor also sells white powder-topped funnel cakes.