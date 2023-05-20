Hundreds of people converged onto Water Street early Friday evening for the start of the three-day North Carolina Potato Festival.
Intermittent light rain fell early Friday afternoon but gave way to overcast skies for the festival’s opening ceremony on the main stage at Mariners' Wharf.
The festival is billed as a fun-filled, family festival that celebrates one of northeastern North Carolina’s largest crops: potatoes. The festival features food, arts and crafts, contests, live entertainment, a beer and wine garden and a midway full of games and amusement rides.
The festival continues today from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The popular Potato Peeling contest and the Little Miss Tater Tot contest will both be held at 10 a.m. today.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said during Friday's opening ceremony that the Potato Festival is a celebration of farmers and potato farmers in particular. ECDI is the festival organizer.
“As we prepare to open this North Carolina Potato Festival, we should absolutely give a 'hoorah' for our farmers and all those involved in our local farming industry,” Malenfant said. “Thank a farmer, thank a farmer’s wife, thank a farmer’s children.”
This year’s 2023 Potato Festival theme is “Healthcare,” which is a nod to the area’s growing healthcare industry. Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is one of the festival’s major sponsors and interim SAMC President Dr. Sherwin Stewart greeted festival goers with some news on the new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus that is under construction in the city.
Stewart said the medical office building on the new Sentara campus will open on July 17 and that a topping off ceremony for the adjacent new hospital will also occur in July.
“We are so proud of our new regional health campus,” Stewart said. “We will open your new hospital in early 2025.”
Nine musical acts will perform on the main stage today with the Richmond-based party band Inside Out as the featured act for the dance party at 8 p.m. The 10-member band’s website describes the group as a “high energy party band playing the best in all genres of dance music.”
The country duo The Dryes will be the featured act on Sunday at 4 p.m. The married duo of Katelyn and Derek Dryes performed last fall in “Season 22 of NBC’s The Voice.”
Brief light rain didn’t stop people from lining up to buy tickets for some of the 20 amusement rides and other midway activities or get a bite to eat from the many food vendors at the event.
Joe and Irene Bladwine brought their two grandsons, ages 10 and 8, down to the festival from Norfolk last year, attending for the first time. They attended on Saturday last year but decided to make the trip Friday afternoon because of a family obligation today.
“We didn’t want to miss out coming after having such a good time last year,” Joe Bladwine said. “Our grandchildren really enjoyed all the rides and they have been talking about this for many weeks now. They will probably go on the Ferris wheel a couple of times.”