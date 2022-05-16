Elizabeth City motorists should expect to start seeing some street closings beginning Tuesday for this weekend’s N.C. Potato Festival.
Water Street from Shepard Street to Ehringhaus Street will close around 10 a.m. Tuesday as setup for the rides and the midway gets underway. The Waterfront Park boat ramp and parking will also close at around 10 a.m.
Beginning Thursday, Ehringhaus Street between McMorrine and Water streets will close at approximately 10 a.m. as will Water Street from Church Street to Ehringhaus Street. Mariners’ Wharf Park will close at 10 a.m. Thursday to allow for setup. The park’s parking lot will close at 11 p.m. for stage setup.
Friday’s closures include Water Street from Church Street to Colonial Avenue at 10 a.m. for vendor setup; Water Street's southbound lane from Elizabeth Street to Colonial Avenue at 10 a.m.; and Main Street from Poindexter Street to Water Street at 10 a.m., also for vendor setup.
On Saturday, Riverside Avenue from Water Street to Morgan Street will close from 7:30 a.m. until the end of the 5K /1-Mile Walk. Also, Main Street from McMorrine Street to Poindexter Street will close at 8 a.m. for the setup of the auto and motorcycle show; Poindexter connector streets from Colonial Avenue to Fearing Street will close at 8 a.m.
Sponsored by Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., the N.C. Potato Festival is billed as a fun-filled, family festival that celebrates one of northeastern North Carolina’s largest crops: potatoes. The festival features food, arts and crafts, contests, live entertainment, a beer and wine garden and a midway full of games and amusement rides. ECDI expects 35,000 people to attend the event over three days.
The festival will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Friday and Sunday ride wristbands will cost $25 per day while all-day Saturday wristbands are $30.
The festival opens at 5 p.m. on Friday with an opening ceremony set for 5:30 p.m. on the main stage at Mariners' Wharf.
The beer and wine garden opens and the main stage performances begin at Mariners' Wharf Park at 6 p.m. Friday. The jazz band Connected will perform between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday.
Country singer SJ McDonald will be Friday’s headliner beginning at 8:30 p.m. McDonald grew up on a farm in Virginia but now lives in Nashville, Tenn.
Main stage performances begin Saturday at 10 a.m. and run until 11 p.m. There will be a street dance at the park from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Richmond-based Another Level will headline the street dance from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The six-piece band plays Motown and soulful R&B, as well as classic and modern rock, and contemporary party hits.
Two big events will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The Little Miss Tater Tot Contest will be held at Mariners' Wharf Park while the National Potato Peeling Contest will be at the intersection of Main and Water streets.
Free tours of a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter docked at Waterfront Park will from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
On Sunday, main stage performances begin at noon and end at 6 p.m., when the festival ends.