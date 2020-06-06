Arts of the Albemarle has awarded the top honor in its first-ever “Arts in Bloom” art contest to a Moyock potter.
Brittany Gray’s pottery entry “Nesting Plates and a Bowl” won first prize in the contest that drew 120 entrants and more than 1,000 online votes. She’ll receive a $250 prize.
Lyn Jenkins’ oil painting “Flowers for Francie” won the Gallery Choice Award. She will receive a $100 prize.
Allison Cianciulli, gallery manager at AoA, explained that originally Arts in Bloom was intended as a live gallery event and not really as a contest. It was going to be a month-long show of art depicting flowers, she said.
“A lot of artists had prepared and then COVID hit,” Cianciulli said.
Wanting to give something back to the artists in return for all the work they had put into the pieces, AoA decided to conduct a contest, Cianciulli explained.
Gray, who was able to attend an event at AoA announcing the contest winners Friday evening, said she made her own glazes for her entry.
Her “‘Nesting Plates and a Bowl’ is an exploration of the idea of Fine China and elegance in the medium of pottery,” she wrote in a description that accompanied her entry.
The type of ceramic body is known as mid-range porcelain.
The piece involved four firings. The first was to shape the ceramic body, the second added color, the third was an iron decal with the floral pattern, and the fourth was a gold inlay.
Gray, 28, is from Ohio but has lived in Moyock for the past two years. She said she took a class in ceramics when she was a senior in high school, continued studying ceramics in college and majored in art education.
Before moving to Moyock Gray worked for a ceramic glaze company.
Gray said she has two children at home now and is not able to devote time to ceramics because she doesn’t have easy access to a work space.
“I have been doing a lot of painting because that’s a little more feasible,” she said.
She said she’s currently looking for a studio space and has applied for a grant to put a studio at her house.