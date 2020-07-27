CURRITUCK — A 19th century home built by a member of one of Currituck’s oldest families is the first in the county to be named a local historic landmark by Currituck officials.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners approved the landmark designation for the M.C. Poyner House on Shingle Landing Road in Moyock on Monday, July 20. The house, which was built in 1899, is named for M.C. Poyner, a local store owner, farmer and postmaster, according to a county press release. It’s currently owned by Virginia and Anthony Agreste of Moyock.
The decision followed a recommendation by the Currituck County Historic Preservation Commission, a panel created by the Board of Commissioners in 2017 to promote local interest in historic buildings, neighborhoods and landscapes and to create advocacy for their preservation. One of the HPC’s jobs is to recommend historic properties for landmark status after the property owner submits a formal application.
“We are excited and proud that our house is the first local landmark in Currituck County,” Virginia Agreste said in the county’s release. “We love this house and have been so happy to preserve an important piece of Currituck County’s history.”
Agreste also happens to be a founding member of the Currituck HPC. Because of her obvious interest in the outcome, she was recused from the panel’s discussions and votes on her and her husband’s application for landmark status for their home.
To qualify for landmark status, properties either have to be archaeologically, architecturally or culturally significant, says Josh Bass, chairman of the Currituck HPC. They also have to be at least 50 years old and be listed on an inventory of historic properties the county commissioned.
According to Bass, the Poyner house qualified for landmark status because it’s both architecturally and culturally significant. Constructed in a high Queen Anne style with an Eastlake influence, it’s one of the few homes built during the Victorian era still remaining in the county, he said.
“It’s architecturally significant because of the number of structural elements it has,” Bass said.
The house is culturally significant because the Poyner family is one of Currituck’s oldest families, Bass said. Four generations of the Poyner family owned the house.
One benefit to being named a local historic landmark in Currituck is that the property owner receives a 50-percent reduction on their local property taxes. In exchange for the tax break, property owners are required the maintain the property to certain architectural standards.
According to Bass, historic properties can be expensive to maintain, and there aren’t a lot of grants for those who own them, so the property tax reduction can be an incentive to encourage their restoration and proper upkeep.
While the HPC has sent applications to several property owners who’ve expressed interest, the Agrestes were the first to submit an application for the landmark program, Bass said.
That actually turned out to be a good thing, he said. Because Virginia Agreste is a member of the HPC, processing her application allowed the panel to “work out the kinks in the process,” he said.
Normally, the process from submission of the application to approval is designed to take 90 days, Bass said. The restrictions forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, extended the processing period for the Agrestes’ application.
“With everything shutting down, our board couldn’t meet in person” to consider the application, Bass said. The HPC also had to get comments on the application from the N.C. Department of Cultural Resources before making its formal recommendation to commissioners.
According to Virginia Agreste, she and her husband bought the house in October 2014. At the time, the couple were living in Virginia Beach. Their family has since grown to include daughter Ava, who’s 16 months old, and a baby boy who, according to Virginia, will be “coming in about two weeks.”
“We were living in Virginia Beach in 2014, scrolling through real estate listings on behalf of someone else, and saw this house,” Virginia said. “The gingerbread ornamentation and veranda struck us as really beautiful and unusual. We love Victorian houses and old-house tours, so thought it would be fun to just go see it.”
The couple — Virginia’s originally from New Jersey, Anthony’s from Norfolk — didn’t have any plan to buy the house and move to Currituck when they first visited the house. But that changed after they toured it.
“When we got inside this house we just loved it. It has a wonderful, untouched quality about it,” she said. “We moved solely because of the house, but also because we appreciated the more rural aspects of Currituck County.”
While the Agrestes fell in love with the Poyner house, the structure wasn’t move-in ready.
According to Virginia, the house was in good shape but hadn’t been lived in or updated in “quite a long time.” The couple had to do major work to the house’s septic, electric and plumbing systems. They also had to fix rotten areas, refinish the wood floors, and paint both inside and outside. The property’s original barn was also in poor shape and had to be restored and its tin roof replaced.
“Besides getting the necessary things done to make it livable, we’ve taken things one step at a time,” she said. “We were only recently able to put in a driveway and a patio area, as well as wallpaper and paint the upstairs rooms. Last year we were finally able to add an upstairs bathroom.”
While restoring a historic house like the Poyner property can be time-consuming and costly, Agreste said that also can be true of much newer homes.
“People always assume an old house needs too much work but it really just depends on how it was maintained,” she said. “The advantage to it needing work is that you can update and get things done exactly how you want it. I have each room exactly to my liking now. And getting half off our property tax will go a long way toward helping pay for upgrades and maintenance.”
Agreste said she’d one day like to put up the house’s original shutters, which the couple found in the barn. She also considers finding interior storm windows to pair with the house’s two-over-two windows “a must-have that I’d like to work on getting next.”
Agreste says she’s “loved historic buildings my entire life,” believing “they are a tangible part of our history and add so much richness to our communities.” She once gave tours at the Cape Henry Lighthouse in Ft. Story, Virginia, and later volunteered as a tour guide at the Hunter House Victorian Museum in Norfolk.
It’s a big reason she joined the HPC after she and her husband moved to Currituck.
According to Bass, the Agrestes are typical of a small-but-growing number of people moving to Currituck interested in historic preservation who are buying historic properties when they become available.
“We have people now who are moving here because of they specifically want a particular house,” he said.
Bass noted someone else moved to Currituck specifically because she wanted to purchase a particular farmhouse.
Interest in preserving historic properties hasn’t always been high in Currituck, he said.
“People who were born here or who’ve lived here a long time have an assumption that these buildings will always be here,” Bass said.
Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case, he said. A lot of housing, some of it historic, has been torn down over the years to make way for new development. For example, an old farmhouse was cleared from the area near where the Moyock library now stands to facilitate development of a subdivision.
“You may have a farmhouse sitting in the middle of 100 acres” slated for development. “It gets torn down,” he said.
Recognizing many of these kinds of properties were disappearing, Currituck officials commissioned a historian to compile an inventory of historic properties more than a decade ago. The survey found several hundred properties in the county with historical significance. However, it also found nearly half the county’s historic homes had disappeared between the 1970s and 2000s, Bass said.
The inventory led to publication of the book, “The Goodliest and Most Pleasing Territory,” by historians Barbara Snowden, Meg Greene Malvasi and Penne Smith Sandbeck on 200 Currituck homes of historical significance that were at least 50 years old. The phrase used for the title comes from a letter written by one of the state’s earliest explorers.
The inventory of historic properties in Currituck has since grown to about 400, according to Agreste.
Both she and Bass encouraged other owners of historic properties to apply for the landmark program.
“The HPC is incredibly new and we are eagerly awaiting more applications,” Agreste said.
“Currituck has not been in the forefront of historic preservation. We’re trying to change that,” Bass said.