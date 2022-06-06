It's showtime again at the Elizabeth City waterfront.
The annual Mariners' Wharf Film Festival will feature eight films, kicking off Tuesday evening with a free screening of the 1998 comedy "Practical Magic" and continuing each Tuesday evening with a different film through July 26.
RCE Theaters will again be partnering with Elizabeth City Downtown on the film festival this summer. That means festival-goers can purchase authentic movie theater popcorn and concessions from RCE Theaters in the park, ECDI Director Debbie Malenfant said.
Each film will begin at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever is earlier. Festival-goers should note that wind or rain may affect whether a film is screened, and ECDI and RCE Theaters may make last-minute changes/substitutions if necessary. There also will no rain date this year if a film is canceled because of inclement weather.
While films traditionally selected for the festival have included a mixture of black and white classics and more modern films in color, this year's festival will include no film older than 1984's "Ghostbusters," which will be screened June 14.
"This will be the fourth year movie selections have been made outside of the traditional classic movie genre," Malenfant said. "We have a diverse community, so we want our movies to be a little more diverse as well. There will be a mix of varying types of films, including more comedies, dramas, family, fantasy, action, animation, biography, adventure, and horror."
The festival lineup includes films starring comedic icons Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, Jim Carrey and Robin Williams.
Malenfant said festival organizers researched each of the films selected but noted some may include topics or language parents may feel is inappropriate for kids. She encouraged festival-goers to check out the films' content at www.commonsensemedia.org or www.imbd.com/.
The following is the schedule for this year's film festival:
• Tuesday — "Practical Magic." Made in 1998 and rated PG-13, the 108-minute film based on the novel by Alice Hoffman stars Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Aidan Quinn, Stockard Channing, and Dianne West.
According to a synopsis provided by ECDI, the film tells the tale of two sisters from a family of witches who live in a small, contemporary New England town who learn that "falling in love is the trickiest spell of all. They struggle to use their gift for magically guiding fate to overcome their family curse: the men they fall in love with are doomed to an untimely death."
• June 14 — "Ghostbusters." Made in 1984 and rated PG, the 105-minute film follows a "group of unemployed parapsychologists (who) go into business as professional ghost neutralizers. But when New York City comes under attack from a host of supernatural demons, the self-proclaimed Ghostbusters must step up and save the world from the sinister Zuul." The film's cast includes Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson.
• June 21 — "Loving Vincent." Made in 2017 and rated PG-13, the 95-minute animated film follows the story of a "young man (who) comes to the last hometown of painter Vincent van Gogh to deliver the troubled artist's final letter and ends up investigating his final days there. The cast includes Holly Earl, John Sessions, Jerome Flynn, Aidan Turner and Robert Gulaczyk.
According to ECDI's synopsis, "'Loving Vincent' brings the paintings of Vincent Van Gogh to life to tell his remarkable story. Every one of the 65,000 frames of the film is an oil painting, hand-painted by 125 professional oil painters who traveled across the world to the 'Loving Vincent' studios in Poland and Greece to be a part of the production. ... 'Loving Vincent' was first shot as a live action film with actors, and then hand-painted over frame-by-frame in oils. The final effect is the interaction of the performance of the actors playing Vincent's famous portraits, and the performance of the painting animators, bringing these characters into the medium of paint."
• June 28 — "Anaconda." Mad in 1997 and rated PG-13, the 89-minute film's cast includes Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz and Jonathan Hyde.
According to ECDI's synopsis, "a documentary (film) team heads for the Brazilian jungle to search for a remote native tribe but ends up fleeing from a giant snake when they are taken hostage by an insane hunter, who forces them along on his quest to capture the world's largest — and deadliest — snake."
• July 5 — "Maleficent." Made in 2014 and rated PG, the 97-minute film stars Angelina Jolie, Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning, Brenton Thwaites and Imelda Staunton.
Maleficent, the film's title character, is based on the evil fairy godmother character in Charles Perrault's fairy tale "Sleeping Beauty." According to ECDI's synopsis, Maleficent "transforms from virtuous to villainous after humans pillage her serene forest kingdom. She curses the infant daughter of the family who invaded her home, but later discovers that the child possesses the power to restore peace to the land."
• July 12 — "Bruce Almighty." Made in 2003 and rated PG-13, this 97-minute film stars Jim Carrey as "a disgruntled Buffalo TV reporter who complains about God too often (that he's) given almighty powers to teach him how difficult it is to run the world." The film also stars Morgan Freeman, Jennifer Aniston, Philip Baker Hall and Catherine Bell.
• July 19 — "Jumanji." Made in 1995 and rated PG, this 105-minute film starring Robin Williams features two kids who discover an old board game. "When they start playing it, they are greeted by a man who has spent years trapped inside the game since playing it at age 12. His only hope for freedom involves finishing the dangerous game." The film also stars Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst, Bradley Pierce and Bebe Neuwirth.
• July 26 — "What Dreams May Come." Made in 1998 and rated PG-13, this 113-minute film, also starring Robin Williams, is "a metaphysical love story about a husband's efforts to reunite with his wife in the afterlife," according to ECDI's synopsis. "The man enlists the help of a spiritual guide and a 'tracker' to help retrieve his love from the netherworld. Chris Nielsen dies in an accident and enters Heaven. But when he discovers that his beloved wife Annie has killed herself out of grief over the loss, he embarks on an afterlife adventure to reunite with her."
The film's cast also includes Cuba Gooding Jr., Annabella Sciorra, Max von Sydow and Jessica Brooks Grant.