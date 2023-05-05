God Bless America

Eric Horner leads the singing of “God Bless America” at the National Day of Prayer observance Thursday at Corinth Baptist Church. About 85 people attended the noon event. Other National Day of Prayer observances were held around the region on Thursday.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

Christian singer and songwriter Eric Horner prayed for pastors — and sang a new song he has written about the contributions made by pastors’ wives — during a National Day of Prayer observance Thursday in Elizabeth City.

Horner performed “The Right Side of the Pulpit,” his new song about the wives of pastors, after leading a prayer for pastors in a community observance at noon in the sanctuary at Corinth Baptist Church.