Eric Horner leads the singing of “God Bless America” at the National Day of Prayer observance Thursday at Corinth Baptist Church. About 85 people attended the noon event. Other National Day of Prayer observances were held around the region on Thursday.
Christian singer and songwriter Eric Horner prayed for pastors — and sang a new song he has written about the contributions made by pastors’ wives — during a National Day of Prayer observance Thursday in Elizabeth City.
Horner performed “The Right Side of the Pulpit,” his new song about the wives of pastors, after leading a prayer for pastors in a community observance at noon in the sanctuary at Corinth Baptist Church.
An additional program was held Thursday evening at Evangelical Methodist Church. Also, First Christian Church hosted a National Day of Prayer service Thursday morning and 12 people gathered around the flagpole at the Camden County Courthouse Thursday for a short prayer event.
Emily Howington said she put Camden’s event together when she realized there wasn’t something already planned in the community. At least three different churches were represented in the group, she said
Howington said Chronicles 7:14 and some other Scripture passages were read first, “and then people prayed as they were led.”
About 85 people attended the noon event at Corinth, including 10 first responders who were recognized, honored and prayed for as part of the annual program.
Greg Carr, Corinth’s pastor, led a prayer for state, local and federal government officials. He asked God to provide wisdom to leaders and to promote a spirit of cooperation.
Camp Cale Executive Director Matt Thomas led a prayer for families, including single parent families and grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. He prayed for widows and orphans and offered a prayer that “prodigals” — persons who have wandered away from home, family or faith — would return home.
“We ask today that the peace of Jesus Christ would be upon the family,” Thomas said.
Daniel Spence, pastor of Victory Praise and Worship Resource Center and chairman of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, led a prayer for schools and colleges. He thanked God for teachers and asked for protection for schools.
Spence said it’s important to spend time listening in prayer and not simply convey your requests and then “take off running.”
Jason Wise, pastor of Berea Baptist Church, prayed for military and law enforcement personnel and first responders.
He also urged those in attendance to pray not just at Thursday’s event, but at all times.
“You can’t pray fervently in one hour,” Wise said. “You can’t pray fervently in one day.”
Wise suggested that people pray for those in emergency situations every time they hear sirens.
“Let’s let those be a call to prayer,” he said.
Abel Sutton, pastor of Faithway Church of Jesus Christ, prayed for businesses. He prayed for wisdom, creativity, honest and integrity for businesses and business leaders.
T.J. Long, pastor of First Christian Church, led a prayer for media and the arts. He also prayed for the church, that it might “be the most creative force on the planet.”
He prayed that creative people would dedicate their talents to glorifying God, and that well-known athletes would live good lives and be good role models.
Turning to the topic of news media, he prayed “may there be a renaissance of straightforward reporting.” He also prayed, “may you humble those who use media to divide our nation.”
Horner challenged those who attended the program to “don’t let it end today.”
At the close of the service, Horner sang a new song he’s titled, “You Are Faithful to Me.”