A veteran educator who formerly served as an assistant principal at Northeastern High School is the new principal at Northside Elementary School.
Jessica Prayer will start her new role at Northside beginning Monday, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials said.
Prayer succeeds Tony Coley, who had served as principal at Northside Elementary School since 2020.
According to ECPPS, Prayer's 15 years of experience in education includes roles as an elementary school teacher, instructional coach, AIG facilitator, and assistant principal.
"As a National Board Certified Teacher, Ms. Prayer is a strong instructional leader and currently works to support fellow teachers that are applying for National Board certification," ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker said in a message sent to Northside parents. "During her career, she has applied and received over $100,000 in grant funding for educational initiatives."
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education approved Parker's recommendation of Prayer to serve as principal at Northside at its meeting Monday night.
Parker expressed confidence in Prayer's leadership in the message to parents.
"Ms. Prayer’s dedication, passion for all students, and instructional knowledge gives me confidence that she is the right person to lead NES as the next principal," Parker said.
The superintendent also said parents' responses to a family survey had played a role in Prayer's selection.
"I personally reviewed all of your responses in the family survey and read the characteristics you would like to see in the next principal," Parker said.