Rivershore Bridge

City Council is expected at its Sept. 26 meeting to agree to a $282,000 contract for planning and design work to replace the Rivershore Road bridge that is currently closed. The replacement project is estimated to cost $1,577,000.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

Preliminary work for a new bridge on Rivershore Road that is being funded by a state grant will begin in the next few weeks.

City Council is expected at its Sept. 26 meeting to agree to a $282,000 contract for planning and design work to replace the bridge that is currently closed. It is located near Fairfax Avenue.