ecsu grad prep 1

Prep for Pomp

Elizabeth City State University officials have spent the week getting the R.L. Vaughan Center ready to host the university’s 172nd commencement on Saturday. In anticipation of the university’s first in-person graduation since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, seating will be limited to every other row of bleachers and stickers posted six feet apart on the designated bleachers will denote where guests may sit.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance