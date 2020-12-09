HERTFORD — After a night-long assessment of the damage, preparations to repair a ruptured main natural gas line have begun.
A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation accidentally ruptured the line while performing construction near the Wynne Ford Road bridge early Tuesday, according to Perquimans County Emergency Services.
An update Wednesday from the agency said additional crews and equipment arrived at the site overnight. It is unclear when the ruptured line will be repaired but crews are “working around the clock to get residents back into their homes,” according to the agency.
The ruptured line belongs to Piedmont Natural Gas and transmits gas to Hertford, Elizabeth City and the surrounding area. The rupture prompted county officials to evacuate residences and businesses in the immediate vicinity, but by noon the affected businesses had reopened.
An emergency shelter was opened Tuesday at the Perquimans County Recreation Department. Piedmont Natural Gas spokeswoman Jennifer Sharpe said the company offered 20 families affected by the evacuation free rooms Tuesday night at the Fairfield Inn in Elizabeth City. That invitation could be extended if needed, she said.
Julie Solesbee, public information officer for Perquimans Emergency Services, said Tuesday evening county officials are still receiving numerous reports of a gas smell in the area near the bridge. She said Piedmont Natural Gas personnel are following up on each report.
“This smell is an additive that is not harmful, and it will be present for an extended period of time,” she said.
Christy Saunders, emergency management coordinator in Pasquotank-Camden counties, said Wednesday that reports of a propane smell have also been reported to the Pasquotank-Camden 911 Center. She, too, noted that the smell is an additive added to propane and natural gas to help with leak detection and that it’s not harmful.
“This may continue to occur during periods of time due to wind direction and particular weather conditions,” she said.