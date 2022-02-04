HERTFORD — Organizers wanted Friday’s “active shooter” drill at the Perquimans County Courthouse to be as realistic as possible.
But the drill took an unexpectedly real turn as the Hertford Fire Department was dispatched to an accident scene just moments before the exercise started and had to extricate someone from a vehicle.
Details about the accident weren’t immediately available but it’s timing underscored the uncertainty first responders face when having to react to emergencies.
At 1:19 p.m. the first shots “fired” during the drill rang out in the Perquimans County Historic Courthouse. About that same time a “fire” was started in the space between the historic courthouse and the annex.
Two men entered the courthouse just before the shots were fired. They were wearing hooded sweatshirts; one was carrying a shotgun, the other held a rifle.
Within two minutes of the first gunshots the 911 emergency communications centered received three calls. The first reported the fire between the two buildings. The second call stated the deputy at the metal detector had been shot, and the third caller said someone had been stabbed in the courtroom.
In just a couple of minutes after those calls the sound of sirens could be heard as deputies and other first responders headed to the courthouse.
In a pre-event briefing, consultant Sam Mickey and county Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon both stressed the importance of staying safe during the exercise.
“Safety is everybody’s responsibility,” Nixon told the roughly 150 drill participants gathered at the Hertford Fire Department for the briefing.
Mickey reminded everyone that all firearms would be checked and double-checked to ensure none contained live ammo.
He explained the basic scenario, that two gunmen who would enter both courtrooms.
“They will injure some people and they will kill some people along the way,” Mickey said.
Mickey explained that the event facilitators would not interfere as law enforcement officers and emergency responders went about their work in the drill.
“They will go through their process,” Mickey said.
As the briefing was going on the call came in for the fire department to respond to the real accident.
Nixon reminded everyone who would be calling 911 as part of the drill to begin their call by saying, “This is a drill.”
The drill featured a total of three “shooters,” all of whom were “killed” at the scene by law enforcement officers. In addition to the first two shooters who were observed at the beginning of the exercise, law enforcement officers came across a third hiding as they conducted a room to room search.
In addition to the shooters, three other people were killed in the scenario and five were injured.
Near the end of the scenario, a U.S. Department of Defense bomb team sent a dog through the courthouse for a bomb sweep.
County Manager Frank Heath spoke at the post-event briefing and explained that he was in his office when the first shots were fired.
“Immediately my instinct was to make sure that my staff got to a place where they were safe,” he said.
Heath thanked the participants for their willingness to be part of the exercise.
Clerk of Court Todd Tilley said he and Sheriff Shelby White will be looking closely at courthouse security procedures in the wake of the exercise.
“This was a great eye-opening experience,” Tilley said.
Nixon said everyone pulled together as a team to make the drill a success.
“Law enforcement, fire and EMS work well together in Perquimans County,” Nixon said.
Nixon saw law enforcement officers had good radio communication inside the buildings but fire and EMS had “spotty” radio communications at times.
The drill’s observers said all departments did what they were supposed to do during the drill.