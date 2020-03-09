An admiral and a retired teacher were among the six people presented Legacy Awards at Elizabeth City State University’s 13th annual Founders Day Scholarship Gala, Saturday.
This year’s gala drew a packed house at ECSU’s K.E. White Graduate Center, and proceeds from the black-tie affair benefit ECSU Foundation’s general scholarship fund. The theme for the evening was the Harlem Renaissance Experience.
Individuals presented Legacy Awards included Ziner Johnson Alexander, Emmanuel D. Harris, Dr. Ali Khan, Abdul Rasheed, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Keith Smith and Ethel Faye Gregory Sutton. A Legacy Award also was presented to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.
“The energy that we have at this place right now, we want to keep that going,” said ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon, addressing the attendees. “It is contagious, and we want it to be. We want everybody to understand how great this university is and please continue to support and advocate for Elizabeth City State University, the university for northeastern North Carolina.”
Alexander graduated from ECSU in 1966 and is a retired information technology manager for ECSU. Alexander, who also is active in ECSU alumni relations, said the award was a great honor.
“This is a day, a day that I have never seen before and day that I did not expect to see,” Alexander said. “I give honor to God because He made this all possible. I am humbled and thankful to be among the six honorees for this prestigious award. I can’t tell how good it makes me feel to have served over 50 years.”
Harris was born on a tenant farm in Camden and is the retired CEO of Harris and Associates.
“I’m thankful that all the years of work that I have put in has gone to help this university flourish,” said Harris, who is a member of the ECSU Foundation Board of Directors where he has served in various roles. “A mind is a terrible thing to waste and I want to make sure for the children and adults of Northeastern North Carolina that this school will be here for generations to come. I am not retiring and I will continue to work with this board.”
Harris is a graduate of Tuskegee Institute and he and his wife, Jeri, have been long-time supporters of ECSU.
Kahn worked at ECSU for 40 years and held various roles, including assistant professor, professor, and assistant and associate vice chancellor for academic affairs.
“Thank you, Viking friends,” Kahn said. “My name may be on the plaque, but it belongs to the Viking family. You are the people who put me here. I could name people, but it would be too long.”
Rasheed, a 1971 ESCU graduate who was part of the school’s 1969 championship basketball team, is the retired founder and CEO of N.C. Community and Economic Development Initiative and Initiative Capital and he is president of the ECSU National Alumni Association.
“I brought these three lovely ladies with me because this is why I do what I do,” said Rasheed, who was joined on stage by three of his seven grandchildren. “I am deeply humbled to join this group of distinguished individuals and others in the past that I hold in high regard that have been recognized for who they are and the service and work that they gave to us all.”
Smith has served as commander of the Fifth Coast Guard District since August 2018 and has been a supporter and advocate for ECSU during his tenure.
“As a commander, I don’t like surprises,” Smith said. “So, I am very surprised and humbled professionally by this. This really caught me off guard. I accept this on behalf of the men and women of the United States Coast Guard that have worked with Elizabeth State University for a long time.”
Sutton graduated from ECSU in 1965 and spent her teaching career with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County schools. Sutton has been active on a number of university committees, including the local and national alumni boards.
“Our gifts help serve others and God gave us gifts for the purpose of serving, to encourage, to comfort, to teach, and for giving and helping” Sutton said. “I have used my gifts for 50-plus years and will continue. In my heart, I will always love ECSU.”
Blue Cross was honored for their long-term support of ECSU and the state. Two executives scheduled to attend the gala could not attend because of travel restrictions imposed by the company.