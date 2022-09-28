...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Thursday to 6 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Chef Andy Montero of Montero’s Restaurant and Bar, serves up blackened beef medallions with cream cheese to guests attending the preview party for the 8th annual Empty Bowls of the Albemarle fundraiser for Food Bank of the Albemarle, at Museum of the Albemarle, Wednesday night. The Food Bank will hold its Empty Bowls luncheon today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., also at the museum.
Elizabeth City State University music professor and jazz musician Douglas Jackson entertains guests as they arrive for the preview dinner for the 8th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for Food Bank of the Albemarle, at Museum of the Albemarle, Wednesday night.
Ben Gould, Food Lion's director of operations for the Outer Banks and Elizabeth City region, welcomes guests attending the preview dinner for the 8th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for Food Bank of the Albemarle, at Museum of the Albemarle, Wednesday night. Food Bank is a major sponsor of the food bank.
