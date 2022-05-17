Currituck Commissioner Mike Payment (left) talks with two voters outside Moyock Elementary School shortly before the polls opened today at 6:30 a.m. Payment, who is seeking re-election to a third four-year term, faces challenger Kim Moore in today's Republican primary. The winner faces no opposition in November. Only a handful of voters were at the polling site when the polls opened. Other counties are holding primary elections today. There are also municipal elections in both Elizabeth City and Edenton today. Polls close at 7:30 p.m.
With only several hours left before polling sites close, more than 1,500 voters have cast ballots in Pasquotank County for today's party primaries and municipal election in Elizabeth City.
Precincts outside the city were seeing the largest number of voters.
As of 4 p.m., 297 voters had cast ballots at Providence precinct, another 286 had voted in Nixonton precinct and 253 had voted in Mt. Hermon precinct. Some city voters also vote in Mt. Hermon.
By contrast, only 156 voters had cast ballots in the East city precinct, 110 had voted in the North precinct, and 100 had voted in both the South and West precincts.
Elsewhere in the county, 144 votes had been cast in Salem precinct and 100 in Newland precinct.
The 1,546 votes cast today are in addition to the 2,996 early votes cast in Pasquotank, bringing total turnout thus far to more than 4,500. Of those 2,996 early votes, 1,744 were cast in the city election.
In neighboring counties, nearly 1,400 Chowan, Perquimans and Camden voters had cast ballots as of 4 p.m.
In Chowan, 1,149 ballots were cast for the primary election and town election in Edenton.
West Edenton voters have cast the most votes thus far, 266. Rocky Hock voters are next with 173. Yeopim voters were third with 166 votes cast. East Edenton was fourth with 128, followed by Wardville with 92 and Center Hill with 60.
In Chowan County, early voting turnout was 12 percent with 785 GOP ballots and 390 Democratic ballots cast.
In Perquimans, the total of election day voting as of 10 a.m. was 281. Bethel voters had accounted for nearly a third of those ballots, casting 80. New Hope voters had cast 58, Parkville voters 47, Belvidere 30, Nicanor 25, East Hertford 21 and West Hertford 20.
Around 11 percent of Perquimans voters cast early ballots. Five-hundred twenty-one GOP ballots were cast and 281 Democratic ballots were cast.
In Camden, 189 votes had been cast as of 10 a.m. South Mills voters led the way, casting 87 votes. Courthouse precinct was next with 66 votes cast. Thirty-six votes have been cast in Shiloh precinct.
Around 12.5 percent of Camden voters cast ballots during one-stop voting. That figure includes 844 Republicans and 141 Democrats.