Currituck Commissioner Mike Payment (left) talks with two voters outside Moyock Elementary School shortly before the polls opened today at 6:30 a.m. Payment, who is seeking re-election to a third four-year term, faces challenger Kim Moore in today's Republican primary. The winner faces no opposition in November. Only a handful of voters were at the polling site when the polls opened. Other counties are holding primary elections today. There are also municipal elections in both Elizabeth City and Edenton today. Polls close at 7:30 p.m.
Nearly 1,400 Chowan, Perquimans and Camden voters have cast ballots in today's party primaries and Edenton town election.
As of 4 p.m., 1,149 ballots had been cast in Chowan for the primary election and town election in Edenton.
West Edenton voters have cast the most votes thus far, 266. Rocky Hock voters are next with 173. Yeopim voters were third with 166 votes cast. East Edenton was fourth with 128, followed by Wardville with 92 and Center Hill with 60.
In Chowan County, early voting turnout was 12 percent with 785 GOP ballots and 390 Democratic ballots cast.
In Perquimans, the total of election day voting as of 10 a.m. was 281. Bethel voters had accounted for nearly a third of those ballots, casting 80. New Hope voters had cast 58, Parkville voters 47, Belvidere 30, Nicanor 25, East Hertford 21 and West Hertford 20.
Around 11 percent of Perquimans voters cast early ballots. Five-hundred twenty-one GOP ballots were cast and 281 Democratic ballots were cast.
In Camden, 189 votes had been cast as of 10 a.m. South Mills voters led the way, casting 87 votes. Courthouse precinct was next with 66 votes cast. Thirty-six votes have been cast in Shiloh precinct.
Around 12.5 percent of Camden voters cast ballots during one-stop voting. That figure includes 844 Republicans and 141 Democrats.
Chowan, Perquimans and Camden were the only area election offices supplying vote totals for the first count of the day at 10 a.m. All three plan to release updated numbers after 2 p.m.