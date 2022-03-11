...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The trial of a second defendant charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of four prison workers at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in 2017 will begin in September.
Although the trial of Wisezah Buckman had been slated to begin Monday in Dare County, Judge Jerry Tillett ruled following a hearing on Feb. 15 that the trial would be continued to Sept. 26, according to District Attorney District Womble.
Womble said attorneys for the defendant asked for a continuance, saying they needed more time to prepare.
"I objected strenuously," Womble said. "I argued that four and a half years was more than enough time to prepare."
Buckman, 34, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the deaths of the four prison workers at the prison during a failed prison escape attempt on Oct. 12, 2017.
Womble is seeking the death penalty for Buckman.
The DA's office has already secured a death sentence for Mikel Brady, the self-described leader of the escape attempt. Brady was convicted in Dare of four counts of first-degree murder and other charges in October 2019 and sentenced to death.
Seth Frazier and Jonathan Monk have also been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the prison escape attempt.
Buckman, of Charlotte, was serving a 32-year sentence at PCI at the time of the prison escape attempt. He was convicted of second-degree murder after fatally shooting a co-worker and wounding another in a 2014 dispute.
Prison sewing plant manager Veronica Darden and Correctional Officer Justin Smith were killed during the escape attempt. Prison maintenance worker Geoffrey Howe and Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon died later from their injuries.