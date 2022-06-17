Despite marketing and recruitment efforts by state prison officials, Pasquotank Correctional Institution and other state-run prisons continue to operate short of full staff.
That’s according to John Bull, a communications officer for the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
“We’ve done everything we can to attract new employees,” said Bull, who was commenting on an anonymous letter sent to The Daily Advance. The letter’s author claimed to be a corrections officer at PCI and expressed concern about staffing shortages.
“The staff is overworked and over tasked,” the letter states.
Bull confirmed there is a staffing shortage not only at PCI but also at other North Carolina state-run correctional facilities, and that overtime pay is a regular occurrence for corrections officers. The workforce shortage had been critical for several years leading up to early 2020 when COVID-19 struck the United States, Bull said. The spread of the contagious respiratory virus worsened efforts to attract new prison workers.
“The pandemic exacerbated this — made it worse,” he said.
Many corrections workers have either retired or left the prison system to find other work, Bull said.
About 34% of the state’s current budgeted corrections officers positions are vacant, and that’s up from about 20% three years ago, Bull said.
To help fill those vacancies, the state has launched a marketing program to lure new hires.
Bull mentioned recruitment campaigns by corporations and industries that include lucrative sign-on bonuses, flexible work hours and remote working. Those methods don’t apply to a corrections career, and the state is not in the position to offer hiring bonuses, he said.
“We’re limited in the enticements we can offer,” Bull said.
Salaries for correctional officers range between $32,000 to $57,000, according to NCDPS. The salary levels increase for officers in leadership positions, such as sergeants and lieutenants.
To help retain current personnel, the state included about $7 million in last year’s budget for raises for prison workers, Bull said.
“Some of them got pretty substantial raises,” he said.
The state’s 55 correctional facilities are run by the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice of the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Responding to the worker shortage, the prison system reassigned inmates from their original correctional facility to another, according to Bull. This was done to improve prisons’ ratio of corrections officers to inmates.
“We’ve done that across the prison system,” he said.
PCI can house about 1,000 inmates, but the actual number of inmates incarcerated at the facility is not close to that following several reassignments, Bull said. For security reasons, he did not release PCI’s current population number.
The state also has contracted with a private prison firm that is providing about 350 personnel to perform exterior prison security, Bull said. This way, more of the state correctional staff are available to patrol the interior of the facility.
Bull said the private prison workers are assigned mainly to correctional facilities in eastern North Carolina. He said he was unaware if any are assigned to PCI.
In another measure to provide prison workers some relief, the state has offered retired prison personnel the opportunity to return to work, if at least in a temporary role, Bull said. Some retirees have returned.
Prison wardens also have a degree of on-the-spot hiring authority for prospects who appear to meet the eligibility criteria, Bull said.
The author of the letter also claimed that PCI administrators decided to take a new emergency radio communications system offline. Called man-down communications, the system alerts prison personnel if a guard has fallen down or has been pushed to the ground.
Bull said the man-down communications is wholly dependent on reliable Wi-Fi within the confines of a prison, which are constructed of thick concrete, steel and other materials. In 2018, the state conducted a pilot project of the man-down system at Warren Correctional Institution, Bull said. That project fell through after it was realized the Wi-Fi wasn’t capable of reaching key areas of the prison.
Bull said he was not aware if PCI had been experimenting with a man-down system. If so, he would not be shocked if prison administrators decided to discontinue using it because of problems with Wi-Fi.