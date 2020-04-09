Albemarle District Jail’s administrator said the state prison system’s two-week moratorium on receiving new prisoners from county jails as anti-COVID-19 measure shouldn’t cause any hardship for the jail.
“It’s not going to create an issue for us at this time,” ADJ Administrator Robert Jones said Monday.
The jail, which has a total capacity of 248, had a population of 208 inmates on Monday. Jones said an average inmate count at the jail is 200-220.
The state’s Division of Prisons announced Monday that effective at 6 p.m. the prisons would not accept offenders from the county jails and would dramatically reduce the transfer of offenders within the prisons for the next 14 days. The prison system said in a press release that the actions are being taken to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The new modified prisons operations plan, which is supported by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, is in effect a “stay at home order” for the vast majority of the 34,400 offenders in the state prison system, prison officials said.
“We must deny this virus the opportunity to spread,” Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said in the press release. “It has gotten into three of our prisons and we must contain it there to the greatest degree possible. This is imperative for the health and safety of our staff and the men and women who are in our care.”
Pasquotank Correctional Institution wasn’t among the three prisons the division identified as having COVID-19 cases. Those prisons are Johnston, Caledonia and Neuse correctional institutions, where over the past week, seven offenders have tested positive for COVID-19.
In response to the outbreak, face masks were distributed to all staff and offenders at the three prisons. Also, staff medical screenings have been enacted at every prison, including temperature checks, to reduce the chances of the virus getting into a prison.
At Albemarle District Jail, the coronavirus crisis so far has not created any major challenges, according to Jones.
He noted the jail is screening employees and new detainees by checking their temperature before they enter the facility. The screenings has enabled the jail to keep people with COVID-19 symptoms from getting into the jail’s housing area, Jones said.
“We have been fortunate,” he said. “We have not had any extra challenges at this time.”
Jail staff are being vigilant about cleaning and sanitizing surfaces throughout the jail, Jones said.
“We’re constantly cleaning all day,” he said.
In addition, visitation at the jail has been temporarily discontinued, Jones said. Also, all professional visits have been suspended through April 29.
Attorneys are denied entry and instead advised to use the Juris Link for legal visits. Bondsmen are also denied entry. All paperwork pertaining to inmates must be conducted prior to their entering the jail. Completed paperwork will be issued to jail staff at the door for processing.
Also all jail stays by “weekenders” — persons whose sentences require them to spend a specified number of weekends in jail — have been suspended. All deliveries by services such as UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service, will not be allowed in the building.
Other than those measures, little else can be done at this time, Jones said. “We still have to operate,” he said.
District Attorney Andrew Womble indicated Monday it might be possible to reduce the total number of persons incarcerated at the jail — but only through actions that would not jeopardize public safety.
Womble said his office is keeping a close watch on jail lists to identify nonviolent offenders who have accumulated enough credit for a ‘time-served’ plea or who have served a majority of their active sentence.
Efforts are also underway within the state prison system to transfer those offenders who are scheduled for release over the next two weeks to areas close to their homes, where they will be released in accordance with their individual release plans. No offender will remain incarcerated past their scheduled release date, the prison system said.
Also to be transferred to their assigned prisons over the next two days will be new offenders who have been admitted to a state prison and who have remained free of COVID-19 symptoms.
Over the past month, offender transportation movements have been limited to only new offenders to the prison system, court-ordered, high priority and health care movements. Transported offenders have been medically screened both before and after getting on the transportation bus.
Correction Enterprises is producing face shields, hospital-style gowns and washable face masks. All staff and every offender will get a face mask once enough are manufactured. In addition, Correction Enterprises is producing large quantities of sanitizer and hand lotion to be used at all prisons.
For the past month, offenders throughout the prison system with fevers, coughs and symptoms of respiratory illness have been isolated from the prison’s general population. Testing for COVID-19 is being performed according to recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.
In addition, new offenders to the prison system have been quarantined for 14 days following an initial medical screening for potential COVID-19 symptoms.