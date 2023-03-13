...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 to 32 degrees possible.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden and Western
Currituck Counties. In Virginia, the cities of Chesapeake,
Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Private company to take over non-emergency transports in Pasquotank-Camden
Pasquotank commissioners voted last week to have a Nebraska-based company take over the non-emergency transport of patients now performed by Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services.
Commissioners approved entering into a franchise agreement with Midwest Medical Transport to handle non-emergency patient discharges from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center as well as be the primary provider of interfacility transfers in Pasquotank and Camden. EMS will continue to transport dialysis patients.
The move will eliminate eight full-time EMS positions that are currently vacant, saving the county approximately $195,000 in the next fiscal year that begins July 1.
EMS has been handling non-emergency transports since the previous provider, Harrell Medical Transport, went out of business in 2013 after holding the franchise agreement for almost 10 years. EMS hired eight additional employees in 2013 to handle non-emergency transports.
Currently only two EMS agencies in northeastern North Carolina — Washington-Tyrell and Bertie — handle non-emergency and emergency transports but neither support a hospital the size of SAMC.
EMS is expecting that its non-emergency transport revenue will drop by around $180,000 with the franchise agreement with MMT. But officials say eliminating the salaries and benefits of the eight vacant positions will save the county around $375,000.
EMS Director Jerry Newell said the eight positions that are vacant were allocated to non-emergency transport and purposely not filled in recent months because of the anticipated franchise agreement.
“We have been watching this for the last year and we are not putting people out of a job,” Newell said. “We held these positions open.”
Newell said having MMT handle non-emergency transports — some of which can last hours — will allow the agency to focus on emergency response. He said EMS saw a 26% increase in 911 emergency calls between 2018 and 2022.
“The remaining staff is more than sufficient to handle the increased 911 call volume,” Newell said “Freeing up current staff from assisting with the high demand for non-emergency transports ensures greater availability for 911 calls.”
EMS Operations Manager Jamar Whitaker said the move will also improve the recruitment and retention of emergency medical technicians, advanced emergency medical technicians and paramedics because they prefer using their skills for emergency calls.
“A quote we get is, ‘I want to do EMS, not non-emergency,’” Whitaker said. “We think it will improve morale.”
The franchise agreement states that MMT's rate schedule for patients has to be approved by the local EMS board. MMT stated in the agreement that charges for each patient will vary depending on “insurance coverage, contractual discounts, co-payments, deductibles, co-insurance and distance of the transport.”
The agreement also states that MMT will station three of its ambulances at SAMC with the “intention” to staff two during peak times.
“They have to report to us every quarter every transport they run out of here,” Newell said. “Any rate changes they have to report to us as well. For any non-performance we can revoke the franchise.”
In a letter presented to commissioners, EMS Medical Director Dr. James Wilson said he supported entering into the franchise agreement with MMT.
“MMT’s presence is not intended to replace PCEMS but rather supplement PCEMS, allowing PCEMS to focus on its core mission of emergent, unscheduled calls through the 911 system,” Wilson wrote. “MMT’s presence locally would fill a critical need for interfacility transport, both scheduled and emergent.”
MMT, whose corporate headquarters is in Omaha, Nebraska, currently provides transport services in nine states, including Virginia. According to its website, the company has plans to expand services in six additional states.
The company also said it has a fleet of more than 500 vehicles and a workforce of more than 4,000 providers.