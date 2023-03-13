Pasquotank commissioners voted last week to have a Nebraska-based company take over the non-emergency transport of patients now performed by Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services.

Commissioners approved entering into a franchise agreement with Midwest Medical Transport to handle non-emergency patient discharges from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center as well as be the primary provider of interfacility transfers in Pasquotank and Camden. EMS will continue to transport dialysis patients.