The new publisher and advertising director for The Daily Advance, Chowan Herald and The Perquimans Weekly expressed excitement this week about the opportunity to work for newspapers in three communities with a strong sense of community.

David Prizer, who took over the reins at the three papers this week, comes to the Albemarle from Spokane, Washington, but is no stranger to eastern North Carolina. He lived in New Bern while serving as digital sales director for Gannett publications in Jacksonville, New Bern and Wilmington.