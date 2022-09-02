The new publisher and advertising director for The Daily Advance, Chowan Herald and The Perquimans Weekly expressed excitement this week about the opportunity to work for newspapers in three communities with a strong sense of community.
David Prizer, who took over the reins at the three papers this week, comes to the Albemarle from Spokane, Washington, but is no stranger to eastern North Carolina. He lived in New Bern while serving as digital sales director for Gannett publications in Jacksonville, New Bern and Wilmington.
Prizer grew up in Chicago and has lived in New York City, but appreciates the way people know and relate to each other in communities like Elizabeth City, Edenton and Hertford.
Prizer said he went into a corner store in Elizabeth City for a cup of coffee last week and the women behind the counter struck up a conversation with him.
“And I love that,” he said. “When I was in New Bern people would say ‘good morning.’ They say the same thing in New York and Chicago but they don’t mean it. But they really meant it in New Bern, and I get that same feeling here.”
Prizer said people in the community look to their local newspaper for information that they need. “That makes me want to work here,” he said.
“I want to be in the community and hear from people what the newspaper means to them and make sure that we’re doing that,” Prizer said. “I want to provide an even more thorough and even more effective way to make sure that the community has what it needs to get by every day.”
With experience in digital advertising and digital engagement, Prizer is interested in new ways to engage the community, whether through print or other means.
“I don’t think that our business revolves around paper,” he said.
Growing up in Chicago, Prizer had a neighbor who was a cartoonist for the Chicago Tribune. He thinks that might have been the start of his love for newspapers and the newspaper business, but his career has mostly tended toward community newspapers rather than the large metro dailies.
“At the end of the day our job is to keep the community engaged and to inform the community,” Prizer said.
He said he is looking for a home in the area and looks forward to being part of the community here.
Prizer’s career has included work with Hagadone, GateHouse Media and Gannett.
He replaces Sean O’Brien, who recently left the publisher’s role at The Daily Advance, Chowan Herald and The Perquimans Weekly to pursue another opportunity.