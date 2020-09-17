A local man says he’s hoping the investigation into his son’s death will soon be complete so that he and his family will get answers about how their loved one died.
Aaron Mountjoy confirmed this week that his 14-year-old son, Kane Michael Mountjoy, was the person struck and killed by a motorist on Cove Road in Perquimans County, Sunday, Sept. 6.
Perquimans Emergency Management said in a press release Sept. 6 that the county’s 911 center received a call at 1:22 a.m. reporting a motor vehicle accident in the 100 block of Cove Road. A person involved in the accident died at the scene, the press release said.
When contacted, emergency management officials referred questions about the incident to the N.C. Highway Patrol.
But the patrol said it’s not releasing additional information about the incident right now.
First Sgt. W.W. Everette said last week he couldn’t release details of the incident because the patrol’s investigation is still open.
“It’s an open investigation and we’re trying to exhaust everything we can look at,” he said.
District Attorney Andrew Womble said he sent an investigator to the accident scene. He said the person struck was a 14-year-old male and that the incident didn’t involve a hit-and-run driver. He did not provide other details.
Aaron Mountjoy said when he got to the accident scene he noticed there were no tire marks in the road.
He said he didn’t know why his son was in Cove Road at the time. He said his son’s mother told him she also did not know why their son was out of the house at the time.
“It was a shock for everybody,” he said.
According to his published obituary, Kane Michael Mountjoy was a student at Perquimans County High School. He was a member of PCHS football and track teams and played flute in the school band. He enjoyed nature, fishing, camping, hunting and other outdoor activities. He especially enjoyed being a member of the Perquimans County Hunter Safety Team.
In addition to his father, he’s survived by his mother, Patricia Acal Mountjoy-Riddick; his stepfather, Brian Riddick; three sisters, three brothers, his paternal and maternal grandparents and his great-grandmothers.