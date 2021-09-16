Elizabeth City State University will launch its 2021-22 Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series with both a performance and talk by Grammy-winning “super producer” 9th Wonder.
Wonder, whose real name is Patrick Denard Douthit, will appear at the free public event, “Leadership at the Center of Technology, Society and Diversity,” at the Mickey Burnim Fine Arts Center Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Wonder will both perform and discuss his work, highlighting the significance of hip hop culture in contemporary society and its impact on contemporary culture, ECSU said in a press release.
Wonder, who is originally from Winston-Salem, launched his career as the producer for the group Little Brother. The artists with whom he’s worked include Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Destiny’s Child, Mary J. Blige and Drake.
In addition to being a producer, Wonder is also a academic. He’s the artist of residence at North Carolina Central University in Durham where he teaches a class on the history of hip hop music.
He also was recently named a Nasir Jones Hip Hop Fellow at Harvard University, where he plans to lecture and complete research in the Hiphop Archive at the W.E.B. Dubois Institute. He’s currently working on a research project with the Loeb Library at Harvard, chronicling the top 200 hip hop albums of all time.
“The reason this is such a great way to kick off the series, is that 9th Wonder is exactly who we tell our students to be: scholars and students of their craft,” said Dr. Nichole Lewis, assistant vice chancellor and dean of students in the Division of Student Affairs.
Lewis noted that Wonder is both a historian of music and musical performer.
“He not only studies the craft of music and production, but he is also passionate about history and very committed to maintaining the integrity of the creative process, while teaching along the way,” she said.
Lewis called Wonder’s scheduled appearance at ECSU the “perfect blending of what I call ‘edutainment’ — artistry and scholarship.”
Taimill “TJ” Bowers, an ECSU sport management major from Queens, New York, said he’s looking forward to 9th Wonder’s appearance for the Community Connections series.
“I am excited to know that someone of his caliber is coming to ECSU. This is major,” said Bowers, an aspiring hip-hop artist himself. “ECSU has offered some great things since I’ve been here, but this one really hits home for me — in a good way. I am a lover of hip-hop and rap and an up-and-coming artist, so this is a huge opportunity.”
Bowers is hoping to meet Wonder and talk to him about potential opportunities.
“I hope that I am able to make a connection with him and would really appreciate if he could take me under his wings and help me on my journey through music-hood,” he said.
While the event is free, attendees are asked to register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/9th-wonder-grammy-award-winning-super-producer-tickets-169328214247.
For more information on the ECSU Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series, email ecsucommunityconnections@ecsu.edu.