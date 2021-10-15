Making investments in infrastructure and preparing a workforce for the future are key to reversing recent population declines in northeastern North Carolina.
That's according to Elizabeth City State University business professor Kingsley Nwala, who spoke at the inaugural ECSU Regional Economic Summit at the K.E. White Graduate Center on Thursday.
Around 200 business, community and governmental leaders attended the day-long summit which included a keynote speech by state Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Sanders.
Nwala’s checklist for helping expand the regional economic base included expanding workforce development and broadband internet, making water and wastewater improvements and expanding transportation, which includes the construction of I-87. He said it will take a collaborative effort to attract jobs to the region.
“No one county is self-sufficient,” Nwala said. “Partnership is very, very important. Nobody is allocating the funds to get this thing done.”
Nwala said area agencies such as the Albemarle Commission, the NCEast Alliance and the Northeastern Workforce Development Board and institutions of higher learning have been promoting workforce development. But he said more needs to be done.
“They are doing what they can do to make this economy grow and that is positive news,” Nwala said. “They should be well-funded to produce a workforce that can meet the demand of today’s economy.”
Strengthening home-grown businesses and manufacturing should be another priority but Nwala said that will be difficult if broadband isn’t expanded and highways improved.
Promotion of tourism should continue, Nwala said.
“That is important because this area attracts a lot of people,” Nwala said. “People are interested to see North Carolina.’’
Thursday's summit also included round-table discussions on renewable energy, workforce development, economic gardening, minority and women-owned businesses, farming and tourism.
County Commissioner Sean Lavin said he hopes that the summit becomes an annual event.
“There were some great breakout sessions that really dove into some of the resources available to us locally,” Lavin said. “It spurred a lot of good conversations.”
Lavin was especially impressed with the round-table discussion on economic gardening, which dealt with developing and expanding existing businesses and industry.
“Some of the smaller businesses in our area are key employers and key producers,” Lavin said. “It’s not necessarily just about landing the big fish in regards to economic development. There are resources to develop the ones you already have.”
Lavin serves on the Northeastern Workforce Development Board and said Nwala’s comments on work development were “right on.”
“Any time you can get people thinking about that it’s a good thing,” he said. “These types of events provide a platform for discussions with key folks. There were finance and banking folks there as well as some who are interested in economic development.”
ESCU Trustee Paul Tine said the university intends on holding the summit again next year. Tine is the chairman of the trustees Committee on Regional Development.
“This is about being helpful to you (participants) and finding ways the university can be helpful as we drive economic development forward in the region,” Tine said. “Please let us know how we can be helpful. We want to be committed partners in this region who are trying to drive this region to prosperity.”