The long-awaited expansion by Hockmeyer Equipment Corp. is moving forward and plans filed with the city indicate the project is larger than first proposed.
City Community Planning Director Kellen Long said that Eastern Carolina Construction in Camden has filed site excavation plans for a 38,000-square-foot expansion at Hockmeyer Equipment’s existing 47,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on Kitty Hawk Drive.
When Hockmeyer Equipment first announced in 2019 it was expanding its local plant its plans called for a 35,000-square foot expansion. The plans recently submitted to the city also indicate an additional 50 parking spaces will be created.
The site excavation plan application lists Murfreesboro-based Revelle Builders as the builder. All project plans still have to be approved by the city and are subject to change.
Hockmeyer, a manufacturer of state-of-the-art process equipment, has had operations in Elizabeth City for 40 years. When officials announced the expansion, they said it would create 90 good-paying jobs. Those jobs would include information technology and human resource positions as well as more skilled positions like water jet operators, electrical assemblers, welders and machinists.
The company later put its expansion on hold but company CEO Herman Hockmeyer informed city officials in February that he had signed papers to start the project sometime this summer.
First Ward Councilor Joe Peel told the Economic Development Commission last week that he recently had dinner with Hockmeyer and was advised that the expansion project is back on track.
A phone message left for Hockmeyer at the company’s New Jersey headquarters Monday was not returned.
When Hockmeyer Equipment announced its expansion three years ago the company was set to receive more than $1 million in state and local incentives for the project. But several months later, the company informed local officials that it intended to forgo the incentives.
Those incentives included two state grants totaling $800,000 for the proposed expansion with the city matching those grants with $125,000.