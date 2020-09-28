Construction is underway on an expansion project that will allow Food Bank of the Albemarle to increase its refrigeration and freezer storage capacity by more than 85 percent.
The project, funded in part by a grant from Feeding America, the national network of 200 food banks, will allow Food Bank of the Albemarle to store more fresh vegetables, fruits and lean protein, according to a Food Bank press release.
Currently, the Food Bank's cooler and freezer capacity is 12,000 cubic feet. The Food Bank also uses four 53-foot refrigerated trailers to handle perishable goods that need refrigeration. The expansion project will add an additional 80,000 cubic feet of refrigeration and freezer storage space, the press release states.
Through Feeding the Carolinas, the multi-state network of 10 food banks, Food Bank of the Albemarle also received a $50,000 Blue Cross Blue Shield grant to help expand refrigeration and freezer capacity at five hunger-relief agencies in Beaufort, Chowan, Martin, and Perquimans counties.
Liz Reasoner, Food Bank of the Albemarle executive director, said the extra refrigeration and freezer capacity is something area hunger relief agencies have needed for awhile.
“Every year, we turn down nutritious food donations because the Food Bank and our hunger relief partners don’t have adequate or proper storage,” Reasoner said in the release. “To meet the increased need as well as plan for our future, we are investing in growing our collective capacity. By increasing our capacity and the capacity of our hunger relief partners we can provide good nutrition choices that lead to better health outcomes for our communities.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased the Food Bank's food distribution efforts, she said. According to Reasoner, demand for food increased in "key" areas of the Food Bank's 15-county service area between 15 percent and 21 percent, driving up distribution by 2 million pounds over the same period in 2019.
“Because of the state and nationwide effects of COVID-19, including record unemployment in our region, we’ve seen the rate of food insecurity for northeastern North Carolina rise to 65,070: a 38% increase,” she said. “The need in our communities is growing, and to meet this increased need, we must expand our capacity and distribute more food than ever.”
To meet the region's need for increased food distribution capacity, the Food Bank is exploring every grant and funding opportunity available, the release states.