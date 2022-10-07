A long-awaited N.C. Department of Transportation intersection improvement project at Hughes Boulevard, Ehringhaus Street and Oak Stump Road is moving forward.

The project is estimated to cost $12.2 million and it will permanently close a portion of Ehringhaus Street. NCDOT Division 1 Communications Officer Tim Hass said right-of-way acquisition is scheduled to begin next October. Construction is scheduled to start in June 2025 and it will take between 18 to 24 months to complete.