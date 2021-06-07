The move of Pasquotank County's Confederate monument to private property in Nixonton took another step forward Monday.
Pasquotank commissioners' Special Projects Committee unanimously recommended moving the monument from the county courthouse to Warren Weidrick's property at 1371 Four Forks Road.
Commissioners Cecil Perry, Barry Overman and Sean Lavin voted at the Special Projects Committee meeting to recommend the move. The full Board of Commissioners is scheduled to act on the recommendation following a public hearing scheduled for July 12.
The Special Projects Committee also recommended Monday paying $28,000 from county funds to dismantle the monument and move it to Weidrick's property.
Wiedrick will pay the cost to build a new foundation for the monument along with hiring a company to reassemble it. Weidrick said it will take approximately a week to erect the monument on his property once he receives it.
Dismantling and moving the monument from the courthouse to Weidrick’s property is expected to take two to three days.
County officials did not discuss a date when the monument would be moved if the full board approves the move to Weidrick’s property at its July 12 meeting.