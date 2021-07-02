The region lost a prominent and rising hip-hop artist when the former Elizabeth City resident was killed in a traffic accident on Thursday, his manager said.
Antwon Donta White, 32, of Greensboro, was killed in a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday, according to the Greensboro News & Record.
Better known to his fans as Lucciano Da G, White was a graduate of Elizabeth City State University and had been living in Greensboro at the time of his death, said his manager, who goes by the name Guap. White’s death was a blow to independent hip-hop artists, and a bigger blow to the region’s hip-hop music scene, Guap said.
“He was an icon for the 252 area code,” said Guap, who is CEO of Elizabeth City-based King Music Corp.
Although an independent artist, White had a significant fan following, according to Guap.
“He’d performed for crowds as large as 5,000 people,” the music executive said. “He even had his own tour in 2019.”
According to the Greensboro News & Record, police said White was trying to turn left onto Gatewood Avenue, in Greensboro, Wednesday, when his 2015 Chrysler 200 collided with an eastbound 2014 Dodge Charger. White died as a result of his injuries, and the juvenile driver of the Charger and a juvenile passenger were treated for non-life threatening injuries, the newspaper said. Police said excessive speed was a factor and that charges were forthcoming, the newspaper reported.
Several of White's fans expressed their condolences at his Instagram page on Thursday.
"Rest in paradise," one fan commented at White's account, dareallucciano. "You will be missed."
"This can't be real, SMH. Rest easy #252," another person commented.
"Long live lucci" said another.
According to Guap, White was among the more popular hip-hop performers for KMC.
“He was definitely the spearhead of the label,” he said. “It’s just a tragic loss.”
White’s last performance in the Elizabeth City area was a show at Northeast Dragway in 2019. He was scheduled to perform in a big show this month in Greenville.
The video for White’s hit song “Dough Boy” has nearly 164,000 views on YouTube and was featured on the BET channel last year.