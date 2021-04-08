Steven Hardy-Braz spent a pocket full of $2 bills at several downtown businesses Tuesday night.
Hardy-Braz, who lives in Farmville, and fellow long-time bicycle advocate Dave Connelly of Durham spent the night in Elizabeth City as part of their 1,200-mile ride along the Virginia and North Carolina sections of the East Coast Greenway bike and walking trail.
Hardy-Braz uses the $2 bills to not only support local businesses during the 20-day ride but to spark conversations about his and Connelly’s efforts to promote the East Coast Greenway.
When complete, the East Coast Greenway will connect 15 states and 450 cities and towns for 3,000 miles from the Maine-Canadian border to Key West, Florida. Currently, it's about 35 percent complete.
Hardy-Braz and Connelly met with Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux, Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant, City Manager Montre Freeman and Councilor Chris Ruffieux during their visit to the city.
“Dave and I are out here to spread the word on how we can collaborate and link things together,” Hardy-Braz said.
Hardy-Braz said he started planning the ride several years ago but the COVID-19 pandemic put the plans on hold.
“Now that we are reopening, I think all of us have reassessed what is important to us,” Hardy-Braz said. “I’m like, ‘We are going to learn some lessons from this and invest in people, places and connections.’ This is not an official ride but I asked the East Coast Greenway to support us.”
The “spine” of the greenway heads into North Carolina from Clarksville, Virginia, near the border. It then winds to Raleigh and then down through Fayetteville and Wilmington before it enters South Carolina.
But there is an alternate route that allows riders to enter the state via Suffolk, Virginia. That route then runs through Elizabeth City, to Edenton and then to New Bern before linking up with the main route in Wilmington.
A second route into the state will run from Richmond to Jamestown and then into Norfolk and Suffolk.
The trail that runs along the Great Dismal Swamp is the only section that is complete in the area.
“You can either go down from Richmond through the Triangle or from Richmond along the coast down here to Elizabeth City,” Hardy-Braz said. “The dream (for the East Coast Greenway) is all off-road trails, but space may be limited.”
The pair began their 20-day journey on April 1 by leaving Durham and heading for Richmond through Clarksville, Virginia, riding between 65 and 70 miles a day.
After reaching Richmond, the pair turned south to Jamestown on the 52-mile Virginia Capital Trail, which is one of the completed sections on the East Coast Greenway.
“They just approved plans for the Birthplace of America Trail and that will connect Jamestown all the way out to the ocean and then back down to the Great Dismal Swamp,” Hardy-Braz said. “That is going to be a huge economic draw. When we rode it (Virginia Capital Trail) there were hundreds and hundreds of people on it.”
The route then took the two riders south through Norfolk and then to Suffolk before they ended their sixth day on the road in Elizabeth City at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
On Wednesday the two riders headed toward Edenton and after they reach Wilmington they will head north back to Durham, finishing their ride on April 21.
“The first couple of nights were challenging because it was 29 degrees,” Connelly said.
“It was 24,” Hardy-Braz said. “It was cold.”
The planned route in the city will have riders entering downtown on Main Street and riding along the waterfront to Riverside Avenue then Rivershore Road toward the Coast Guard Base and out of town.
Connelly said he is hopeful that President Biden's $2.3 trillion federal infrastructure improvement plan will include money for the East Coast Greenway.
“That could make a big difference for communities to get grant funding,” Connelly said.