The Elizabeth City city manager’s proposed budget for next year includes money for a homeless shelter, the Police Athletic League and Albemarle Hopeline. But the plan contains no funding for Community Support Grants or nonprofits like Arts of the Albemarle or Food Bank of the Albemarle.
City Manager Montré Freeman presented City Council with his proposed $67.7 million fiscal budget during a work session earlier this week.
The plan calls for spending $150,000 on a homeless shelter, $50,452 for the Police Athletic League and $12,500 on Albemarle Hopeline.
There is no money, however, for Community Support Grants. In the past, council has funded the grants to nonprofit organizations like the Boys & Girls Club, River City Community Development Corp., Habitat for Humanity, and Harbor of Hope, among others.
“We have not at this point proposed anything for any of these organizations or community support grants,” said city Finance Director Evelyn Benton.
There also are no direct appropriations to larger nonprofits like Food Bank of the Albemarle. The Food Bank received $20,000 from the city in each of the last three budget cycles.
Almost $50,000 of the $150,000 earmarked for a homeless shelter is money in the current city budget that has not been spent, mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have added a $100,000 to that,” Benton said.
City Council recently discussed securing a location for a homeless shelter and then having a nonprofit run the facility.
“We need a homeless shelter,” said Mayor Bettie Parker.
Freeman’s proposed budget calls for a 10-cent hike in the city’s property tax rate. The city manager said the extra revenue is needed to build up fund balance ahead of expected borrowing for millions in water and sewer project needs.
With residents facing what amounts to a 15-percent property tax hike, Councilor Jeannie Young voiced opposition to spending money on a homeless shelter.
“How can we do that when we are pressed for money?” Young asked.
Councilor Michael Brooks said the city needs to provide money for the Food Bank, saying that “people are strapped for cash” because of the pandemic.
“When you look at the whole budget, I think the food bank is just as important as anything that we have that we are budgeting,” Brooks said. “I think we need to give them something.’’
Freeman noted that the Food Bank received a $3 million donation late last year from billionaire author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who is the former wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.
“There is no such thing as too much money for the Food Bank,” Brooks responded. “We need to give them something.”
The city could also receive additional money from the state for a homeless shelter. State Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, has introduced legislation that would allocate $100,000 for a shelter in Elizabeth City in the state’s next budget.
Hunter, at the urging of Parker, was successful in getting $100,000 into the proposed state budget in 2019 but that budget never became law after Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the spending plan.
Cooper vetoed the $24 billion state budget passed by the Republican-led House and Senate, saying the budget didn’t include funding for Medicaid expansion or give teachers a big enough raise.
The House successfully overrode Cooper’s veto but the Senate did not attempt an override vote because GOP Senate leaders lacked the votes. Because there’s been no agreement on a budget since the state is currently operating without an updated spending plan.
“I am pleased that he (Hunter) will push for it again in the upcoming budget,” Parker said. “Getting a homeless shelter similar to the one the city had before with it being appropriately staffed and utilized is a city goal of mine.”
Parker said that since last July she has been donating $250 a month to the city’s homeless fund in the current budget.
“Hopefully, this donation will put a dent in the costs associated with operating a homeless shelter whenever it comes to fruition,” Parker said.
Council will hold three more work sessions on Freeman’s budget proposal, with the next being Monday at 5:30 p.m. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for May 24.