A potential “realignment” of North Carolina’s Workforce Development boards, which includes potential funding and staffing cuts, has local leaders concerned about future efforts to pair qualified job-seekers with area employers.
According to Mike Ervin, executive director of the Albemarle Commission, the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, or DWS, has proposed what it’s calling a realignment of regional services.
According to information provided to Ervin by the N.C. Department of Commerce, the proposed realignment would create eight “prosperity zones,” designed to promote economic growth and decide “how to use the resources among the counties.” The Albemarle region’s 10 counties would fall under the direction of the zone headquartered in Pitt County.
If that happens, Ervin worries that the needs of the workforce in the immediate region will become secondary to those in another region.
“Our efforts would be run from Pitt County and we would be treated as the red-headed stepchild,” said Ervin.
Ervin said the realignment could also lead to the Workforce Development Board office in Dare County being shut down and the combined WDB staffing in the Elizabeth City and Edenton offices being cut in half from 10 to five.
“What does it mean for us? We don’t know. I can tell you we speculate,” said Ervin.
Currently, there are 23 Workforce Development Boards across the state, each made up of between one and 10 counties and representing a different region. The Albemarle’s WDB includes 10 counties.
While funding for the 23 Workforce Development Boards comes from the federal government, it’s controlled by the state government, meaning the administration of Gov. Roy Cooper.
Ervin says the proposed realignment means a potential $30 million in federal funding for workforce development will end up “in the governor’s coffers.”
“It’s money and power. That’s all we can see,” he said.
Ervin says the proposed realignment not only would cut WDB staffing for the region; it also would shift counties in the region into a prosperity zone under the oversight of a WDB office in Pitt County.
Ervin says he doesn’t understand the purpose of the realignment. If the current Workforce Development Board system is doing its job, why the need to fix it? he asks.
“The boards are doing a great job across the state, so why would you take it apart?” he said.
Ervin said the DWS has made presentations across the state in recent months promoting the proposed realignment. He said DWS officials have said the realignment has the support of the North Carolina Department of Labor, the state’s community college system, and the General Assembly. After making phone calls, however, he said he discovered that none of those DWS cite as supportive of the change has endorsed it.
“Sen. (Bob) Steinburg told me that he had never heard of it,” said Ervin.
Steinburg, R-Chowan, did not respond to a request for an interview for this story.
Likewise, Ervin says the state’s community college system was not aware of DWS’ efforts to change the way Workforce Development Boards operate.
Referring to the area Workforce Development Board, Robin Zinsmeister, dean of workforce development, public services and career readiness at College of The Albemarle, said in an email that the college recognizes “the value of their services and have always enjoyed the partnerships and training opportunities provided for our students and this region.”
“Our hope and position as a college is that decision-makers take into consideration that the system is working in our region, as well as what we are going to lose if we are unable to provide these services,” she said.
Pasquotank County Commissioner Sean Lavin said he, too, is concerned about the proposed change to the Workforce Development Board. Lavin, like Ervin, says the current system is not broken, and in fact is working for the region.
“We do a good job promoting the area but when we get lumped in with Pitt County, it makes it difficult,” he said.
Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin echoed Lavin’s concerns. He believes locating the region’s workforce development office in Pitt will make it less effective addressing employment needs in the local area.
“Are they (Pitt County) going to be able to provide the same support?” Griffin asked.
Ervin says the proposed realignment would make the prosperity zones a priority, promoting economic development first, and workforce efforts second. He described that as a “fallacy,” because he believes potential employers looking to relocate will put more emphasis on having access to an available and trained workforce when scouting new locations.
“We’ve got employable talent,” he says. “We have the third-best employee retention rate in the state. So why would you want to mess with a successful workforce program?”
Ervin says the response from DWS is “muddled” and in the end, “They never did answer.”
Multiple calls to DWS officials were not returned for this story.