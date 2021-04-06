Elizabeth City's city manager is proposing a 10-cent increase to the city's property tax rate to better position the city to borrow money for much-needed water and sewer upgrades.
City Manager Montre Freeman's $67.7 million budget proposal includes raising the property tax rate from 65.5 cents per $100 valuation to 75.5 cents.
The city's last property tax increase was in 2017 when council agreed to raise the tax rate by 1.5 cents.
If Freeman's proposed tax increase is approved by council, a city resident with a home valued at $100,000 would see their annual property tax bill increase by $100.
Freeman told councilors Monday that the tax increase is needed to boost the city's fund balance. He said the city needs to be in a better financial position to take on debt to finance much-needed sewer improvements, and a stronger fund balance would accomplish that.
The city borrowed $320,000 from the fund balance in the last fiscal year to balance the city budget and it expects to borrow an additional $500,000 in the current fiscal year.
Those transfers will drop the fund balance to 19.5 percent at the end of the current fiscal year that ends June 30. The fund balance was at 20.71 percent at the end of the last fiscal year.
While the N.C. Local Government Commission highly recommends local governments keep at least 8 percent of their general fund expenditures in fund balance, City Council has a policy of keeping that percentage at a minimum of 15 percent.
“We had a bit of a loss last year but our fund balance percentage remained at a good level,” said city Finance Director Evelyn Benton.
The proposed tax increase would raise the fund balance in the general fund to 32 percent at the end of the next fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
“Considering what we are going to have to do to address our wastewater capacity challenges, I don’t want the city to be in bad position on paper when we approach LGC if we need to issue debt to address those capacity issues,” Freeman said. “It is very, very pertinent that we show that we are making decisions to increase our fund balance and we are not borrowing from it to balance the budget.”
Councilor Billy Caudle said a 10-cent property tax increase would be a “tough sell” to citizens, particularly since the city is slated to receive almost $5.2 million from the federal COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act. The city is expected to receive half of that money in June and the rest 12 months after the first payment.
Caudle said the proposed property tax increase will affect both homeowners and renters alike.
“That’s a tough sell if the city is going to get a $5.2 million windfall, basically,” Caudle said. “Everybody ends up paying that (property tax increase) either directly or indirectly.”
Freeman responded that the almost $5.2 million the city will receive from the federal government should go to sewer improvements. City Council was told a year ago by a water and sewer consultant that Elizabeth City needs to spend around $37 million over the next 10 years to improve the city’s aging sewer and water systems.
Freeman said future growth is “literally hanging on the whims” of the city’s ability to handle wastewater. City officials said last year that Elizabeth City could face a state-mandated moratorium on development if sewer capacity isn't increased.
“With what we have to address with wastewater capacity, it probably needs to all go there,” Freeman said of the federal money. “In a perfect scenario, we could take that money and do some other things and this budget looks totally different. However, we are not there now. We are in a position where urgency is of the greatest of importance at this point.”
Freeman's proposed budget represents a 1.33 percent increase in spending from the current year. It includes financing for a new fire truck and five new police cars, two additional positions in city government and money for a homeless shelter, among other items.
The proposed property tax increase would raise an additional $1,133,970 in revenue. But Councilor Jeannie Young said cuts will need to be made to the budget to avoid a hefty property tax increase.
“I agree, we are in a tough position, we have lots of problems,” Young said. “We are going to have to cut some things. We need to help people, but this is not going to be the year where we can do a lot of things.”
Council will hold three more work sessions on the budget before holding a public hearing on May 24. Freeman suggested the sessions are needed.
“We need more eyes on the budget and we need more conversations around it,” he said. “We will dive down deeper every work session. We have definitely done some cutting, but we are open (to more). It is a budget after, undoubtedly, the most impactful year in the last 100 years in the history of this country coming out of COVID-19.”
Council plans to hold its next budget work session on Monday. Council must approve a budget for next year by July 1.